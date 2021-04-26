World / Africa

LGBT activist describes ‘hell’ for transgender women in Cameroon jails

As LGBT+ rights have advanced around the world, in Cameroon, homosexuality is punishable by up to five years in prison

26 April 2021 - 11:39 Christophe Van Der Perre and Josiane Kouagheu
Picture: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOT
Picture: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOT

Douala — Coming from Cameroon where letting it be known that she was a lesbian could lead to prison time, activist and social media influencer Bandy Kiki struggled to adjust to her newfound safety after emigrating to Britain a decade ago.

Homosexuality is a criminal offence in Cameroon, punishable by up to five years in prison.

“I kept thinking, ‘Aren’t the police going to show up and arrest everybody?’” she said about gatherings she would attend with members of the LGBT community in Manchester.

“My friends kept saying, ‘Kiki, it’s legal in this country, chill.’ But I said, ‘No, because sometimes the law will say one thing and the police will do something else’,” she said.

As LGBT+ rights have advanced around the world, Kiki said she had watched with disappointment as her own government doubled down on homophobic policies.

In recent weeks, she has been promoting a high-profile case from Cameroon in which two transgender women were arrested in February for wearing women’s clothing at a restaurant and were charged this month with “attempted homosexuality”.

The two women, Loic Njeukam, a local social media celebrity known as Shakiro, and Roland Mouthe, who goes by the name Patricia, have spent more than two months in prison waiting for their trial to begin.

The court, in the coastal city of Douala, is expected to hear arguments on Monday. A guilty verdict could carry a sentence of up to five years.

Loic and Roland’s experience in jail, their lawyer Alice Nkom said, resembles “a life in hell”. They are mocked and threatened by prisoners and guards alike, and are kept safe only by paying for protection, she said.

Fifty-three people have been arrested in raids on HIV/Aids organisations since May 2020, with some reporting having been beaten and subjected to forced anal examinations to confirm accusations of homosexuality, Human Rights Watch said.

The arrests seem to be part of “an overall uptick in police action” against sexual minorities, it said.

Kiki says the crackdown on Cameroon’s LGBT+ community is just a symptom of a larger problem throughout Cameroonian society.

“Homophobia is like a binding glue when it comes to Cameroonians,” Kiki said. “When it comes to hating LGBT+ people, they all come together.”

Reuters

LGBT+ Ugandans fear election day as anti-gay violence builds

There has been increased harassment of LGBT+ people and those who speak up for gay rights, one rights campaigner says
World
3 months ago

Court summons Ugandan officials over LGBT+ youth torture

The group was imprisoned for more than 50 days and were taunted, flogged and denied access to food and medication
World
8 months ago

UK minister urged to step down over LGBT+ conversion therapy

After three years, the equalities minister is still ‘reviewing’ the issue rather than having outlawed it as expected
World
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Allies to rush in aid as Covid-19 threatens to ...
World / Asia
2.
Russia-US tensions at Cold War level, and Ukraine ...
World
3.
Covid-19 wave imperils India’s double-digit ...
World / Asia
4.
India’s coronavirus crisis keeps hitting record ...
World / Asia
5.
Narendra Modi urges citizens to get shots as ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Transgender migrants find shelter among ‘Big Witches’ in prejudiced Portugal

World / Europe

Pakistan transgender lawyer sets sights on becoming a judge

World / Asia

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mapping the ACDP’s total failure

Opinion / Columnists

Persistent anti-LGBTIQ+ violence belies SA’s commitment to fighting inequality

Opinion

Kenyan LGBT refugees live in fear of rape and assault

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.