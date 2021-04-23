PODCAST | Why do we think we can manage Covid-19 vaccination in just one year?

Darkoh frankly says that Africa has yet to effectively address issues such as malaria, HIV and hypertension. “Why do we think we’re going manage to do this Covid-19 vaccination in a year?” he says, explaining that the glitches experienced so far in trying to inoculate the population are a signal of faulty systems and structures.

At the moment, Africa is not in a place, economically, to vaccinate its population, Darkoh goes on, highlighting that in addition to the actual price of vaccines, there are many costs involved such as syringes, staff, transport, storage and training that goes into an effective rollout campaign.

However, Darkoh is hopeful, saying African countries do have the resources to afford such a rollout but that would entail a coming together as 53 countries to an extent that hasn’t been seen before.

In this regard, Covid-19 provides an opportunity for greater regional integration, he says, with the African Union and African CDC having made big strides and doing a good job of working together on vaccine rollouts on the continent.

Manufacturing or producing vaccines locally might be more expensive in the short term, but a regional approach could help to put infrastructure in place that would help to drive down costs in the long term.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.