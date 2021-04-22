World / Africa

Armed group takes control of county in western Ethiopia

Sedal Woreda, home to about 25,000 people, has fallen under the control of an armed group according to reports, says Ethiopian Human Rights Commission

22 April 2021 - 19:57 Agency Staff
Troops near the town of Adigrat, Ethiopia, March 18 2021. Picture: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER
Troops near the town of Adigrat, Ethiopia, March 18 2021. Picture: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Nairobi — An armed group has taken control of a county in western Ethiopia, the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said, citing reports that civilians had been killed and public servants kidnapped.

The commission said it had received reports that Sedal Woreda, in the Kamashi Zone of the western Benishangul-Gumuz Region, was “under near full control of an armed group as of April 19". It did not say which armed group it was referring to.

The woreda, or county, is home to about 25,000 people, the commission said in the statement issued late on Wednesday.

Local officials were not immediately available for comment.

The region is home to the strategically important Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a $4bn project that Ethiopia says is key to its economic development and power generation but has caused fears in Egypt and Sudan over disruptions in supplies of water from the Nile.

Benishangul-Gumuz has seen a surge of ethnic violence in recent months, including an attack in December that killed more than 200 civilians. The region is home to many ethnic groups, including the Gumuz, Agaws and Shinasas and the Amhara, and has seen increasingly bloody attacks on civilians.

“Residents who have fled the area told EHRC that the armed group has burnt down and looted public and private property and that the woreda (county) administration and local police have fled the area. There are also reports that civilians have been killed and public servants have been kidnapped,” the commission said in a statement.

“According to residents and officials EHRC spoke to, a small contingent of the regional security force in the vicinity is outnumbered,” the commission said.

Ethiopia is battling to contain multiple outbreaks of ethnic and political violence ahead of national elections in June.

Violence in a separate area last week killed at least 50 people from Ethiopia's two largest ethnic groups, the Oromo and Amhara. Residents of Bahir Dar, Amhara's regional capital, held a fourth day of protests against the killings.

“Over the past three years there has been identity-based attacks, killing and displacement of Amharas. Those who are responsible should be held accountable,” said protester Asres Mare. The regional government-run Amhara Media Corporation also reported protests in the towns of Gondar and Debre Berhan.

Reuters

Ethiopia declares state of emergency in Amhara after at least 18 killed in clashes

The latest outbreak of violence ahead of national elections in June  a major challenge for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed
World
2 days ago

Women in Ethiopian conflict zone tell of gang rapes and violence by soldiers

A top health official alleges scores of women have been subjected to ‘sexual slavery ’ in Tigray
World
1 week ago

Ethiopia: war in Tigray threatens to end Abiy’s dream of unity

For the first time in decades, many Tigrayans are talking about outright secession, which is allowed under the current constitution
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Violence blows up Mozambique LNG hopes as firms ...
World / Africa
2.
US racism didn’t start with Derek Chauvin, but he ...
World / Americas
3.
Vladimir Putin warns rival nations not to cross ...
World / Europe
4.
Countries offer help in search as still no sign ...
World / Asia
5.
Lagos plans its own power market to guarantee ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Talks over Ethiopian dam and threat to water supply fail

World / Africa

The world’s migrants have been hard hit by Covid-19

World

Former US officials express dismay at Tigray conflict in letter to Abiy Ahmed

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.