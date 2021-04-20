World / Africa

Zimbabwe optimistic about growth forecast due to good rains

The country’s treasury is sticking to its growth estimate of 7.4% as good rains will boost farm output

20 April 2021 - 19:17 Yousef Gamal El-Din and Manus Cranny
Zimbabwean finance minister Mthuli Ncube. Picture: REUTERS
Zimbabwean finance minister Mthuli Ncube. Picture: REUTERS

Dubai — Zimbabwe’s treasury is sticking to its growth estimate of 7.4%, even after its president said the projection would have to be revised.

The forecast is “achievable” after the country had good rains that will boost farm output to the highest in four years, finance minister Mthuli Ncube said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Tuesday. The International Monetary Fund expects the economy to grow 3.1% this year, after contracting for the past two.

“Zimbabwe is coming through this recovery phase quite well,” Ncube said. “Mining remains strong. Our infrastructure investment programme is also quite strong. There’s really a recovery across the board, except the tourism sector.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said at the weekend the treasury would “have to revise” its projection because of expectations that new waves of coronavirus infections will curtail economic output.

The country has annual inflation of 241%, foreign-currency shortages, and the disposable incomes of most workers who earn in local currency has shrunk. The Zimbabwe dollar now trades at 84 to the US dollar after being pegged at parity just two years ago.

The gap between the official exchange rate and parallel market has widened by 36%, with a US dollar selling for 115 Zimbabwean dollars on the streets of Harare.

The gap between the official rate and the parallel market rate is “within global norms”, Ncube said. “It used to be as high as 300%.”

Bloomberg news. For more articles like this, please visit us at Bloomberg.com

MTHULI NCUBE: Zimbabwe is open for business, but it’s more than that...

The nation has risen 21 places in the World Bank’s global ease of doing business rankings over the past three years, and 31 places over the past five
Opinion
3 hours ago

Zimbabwe sells hundreds of elephant hunts to fund national parks upkeep

People who spend their time in the bush to care for animals have to be paid, says the government
World
23 hours ago

‘Not yet uhuru’ as Zimbabwe turns 41

Unions say bad politics, intolerance, corruption and the coronavirus pandemic are conspiring to deny citizens their rights
World
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Greensill collapse has steel magnate Sanjeev ...
World
2.
China’s president calls for a fairer world order
World
3.
Zimbabwe sells hundreds of elephant hunts to fund ...
World / Africa
4.
George Floyd: Jury begins deliberations in Derek ...
World / Americas
5.
Ethiopia declares state of emergency in Amhara ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Zimbabwe to issue electronic Covid-19 cards to combat counterfeit certificates

World / Africa

Emmerson Mnangagwa receives first jab as he promotes vaccinations

World / Africa

Zimbabwe parliament expels six legislators as opposition infighting escalates

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.