Death toll in West Darfur clashes rises to 132

Governor says looting and destruction ongoing in the state capital Geneina, but fighting has now stopped

08 April 2021 - 17:36 Mohammed Alamin
A Sudanese protester holds a national flag in Khartoum, Sudan. Picture: REUTERS

The governor of Sudan’s West Darfur state urged the central government to send more troops after a surge of intercommunal violence left at least 132 people dead.

Looting and destruction continues in the state capital, Geneina, with Sudanese government forces unable to control it, governor Mohamed Abdalla Al-Doma said Thursday. The region borders Chad.

Fighting between the Arab Rizeigat and Massalit communities flared over the weekend, with authorities declaring a state of emergency and the UN suspending aid deliveries. The groups had traded gunfire and shelling.

“According to medical reports, the number of dead is now 132,” Al-Doma told reporters in the national capital, Khartoum.

“The situation is now relatively stable,” he said, adding that there was “looting” but “no more fighting”.

Government forces in Geneina lack proper equipment and are facing local fighters who have more sophisticated weapons. He described food and electricity shortages in the city, where the UN says at least 3,800 people have fled their neighbourhoods.

The resurgence in violence comes as a joint UN-AU peacekeeping mission winds down operations in Darfur, a western region of Sudan roughly the size of France that has been riven by conflict since 2003.  

Sudan’s transitional government and militias loyal to it are supposed to assume security responsibilities.

Bloomberg

At least 50 killed in ethnic clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur

State of emergency declared after three days of clashes in El Geneina
World
1 day ago

Egypt’s Sisi warns Ethiopia on the risk of conflict over dam

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi says Sudan and Egypt are co-ordinating on the issue after talks fail
World
1 day ago

SA death in Mozambican attack lays bare neglect of defence force

Underfunded SANDF cannot maintain the already inadequate capabilities set out in the 1998 defence review
Opinion
1 week ago

Sudan premier names Darfur rebel leader as new finance minister

Among  new appointments in the cabinet overhaul is Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi, a leader of the popular Umma Party, as foreign minister
World
1 month ago

