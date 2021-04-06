Mario Draghi pledges closer ties in first state visit to Libya

Tripoli — Italy’s Mario Draghi, choosing Libya for his first foreign trip as prime minister, pledged to intensify co-operation between the two nations in a range of sectors including infrastructure, energy and health.

The premier, who’s striving to rebuild influence in Italy’s former colony, told reporters after talks in Tripoli with counterpart Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh that his visit “itself demonstrates the importance of a historic link between the two countries”.

“This is a unique moment to rebuild an ancient friendship,” Draghi said, hailing Dbeibah’s unified government that’s supposed to rule until elections in December.

Oil-rich Libya has been in turmoil since a Nato-backed revolt ousted dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, and it had been split between feuding eastern and western administrations until UN-backed efforts succeeded in pulling together a unified government earlier in 2021.

Italy and its EU partners have intensified visits to Tripoli in recent weeks as they try to recover lost ground after regional powers, along with Russia, used it as a stage to play out rivalries.

“The security of sites is undoubtedly an essential requisite for future co-operation,” Draghi cautioned, calling for a ceasefire agreed on last year to be respected. He said the two leaders spoke about joint projects including “civilian infrastructure, energy, health” and countering human trafficking across the Mediterranean.

Libya hopes to “build a strong relationship” that reflects its sovereignty and expects more co-operation with Italy in the energy and electricity sector, the Libyan premier said. He singled out Italian oil giant Eni, which he said was important for the economies of both countries.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also paid an official visit to Libya on Tuesday to reopen his country’s embassy in Tripoli and its consulate in Benghazi.

Greece, Libya ties

The move marks the relaunching of bilateral ties between the two countries and will contribute to co-operation that can proceed at a quick pace in areas such as energy, construction, maritime transport, health, tourism and education, the Greek premier said after meeting his Libyan counterpart.