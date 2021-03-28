South African traced in Mozambique after attacks

A 21-year-old South African who was missing in the volatile northern Mozambique town of Palma has been found, according to reports.

Francois van Niekerk, who did work related to Total's multibillion-dollar natural gas project in Mozambique, last made contact with his family on Wednesday. His stepmother, Cindy Cooke, told Reuters at the weekend the family was frantically trying to get information on his whereabouts.

Rescuers had gone to his location on Saturday and he was not there, she said.

“It's scary. Being there is no joke. They (the insurgents) are ruthless, just ruthless,” she said.

But on Sunday morning, a Facebook page dedicated to “Bring Francois home” announced that he had been found alive.

“Our boy has been found, he is safe at the camp,” the post read.

SA has confirmed that some of its citizens had been affected by the attacks on foreign nationals doing contract work related to the offshore natural gas project but no details have been released.

Netwerk24 reported that two South Africans, Van Niekerk and Nick Alexander, had been found after hiding in bushes alongside other foreign nationals working in the area. Van Niekerk's father, also Francois, travelled to Palma on Friday. The Dyck Advisory Group, which has a contract to assist the Maputo government in protecting the gas-rich province of Cabo Delgado, tracked them down.