World / Africa

Emmerson Mnangagwa receives first jab as he promotes vaccinations

President urges citizens to ignore conspiracies and misinformation as he's inoculated with Chinese vaccine at a public event

24 March 2021 - 21:45 MacDonald Dzirutwe
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa receives his first jab of the Sinopharm vaccine in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, March 24 2021. Picture: TAFADZWQ UFUMELI/GETTY IMAGES
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa receives his first jab of the Sinopharm vaccine in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, March 24 2021. Picture: TAFADZWQ UFUMELI/GETTY IMAGES
Image:

Harare — Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa and some opposition politicians received a Covid-19 jab in the tourist resort of Victoria Falls on Wednesday, a month after the country started its vaccination programme.

Zimbabwe has registered vaccines from China, India and Russia for emergency use but none so far from Western manufacturers.

In a country where suspicion and scepticism often trump facts, Mnangagwa's vaccination at a public event, together with opposition leaders, was meant to assure citizens that the vaccines were safe.

The nation had planned to administer the Sinopharm vaccine to 53,000 health workers and selected security forces when it rolled out the first phase of its programme on February 18, but only 44,135 people had been vaccinated by Tuesday, the health ministry said.

Mnangagwa received the Sinovac shot and said the presence of some of his political opponents showed that the country was united in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“I therefore challenge all of us in our respective communities to accept the vaccination programme and to shun vaccine hesitancy, misinformation and the negative conspiracy theories,” Mnangagwa said before receiving his shot.

China donated 400,000 Sinopharm doses to Zimbabwe, which went on to purchase 1.2-million Sinovac doses.

The second phase of Zimbabwe's vaccination programme will target teachers, members of the judiciary and security services as well as the elderly, Mnangagwa said.

Still, some Zimbabweans remained sceptical.

“I have heard that some people are falling ill after being vaccinated so my family and I will not do it. If I was meant to die I will just die when the time comes, this is not for me,” Blessward Makoni said at his cellphone accessories shop in Harare.

Some health workers' unions say the government has not provided adequate information on the vaccines, causing people to be hesitant.

Reuters

Zimbabwe parliament expels six legislators as opposition infighting escalates

Speaker says he received a letter that claimed the MPs no longer belonged to the party and had therefore forfeited their positions
World
1 week ago

Meet Zimbabwe and Unicef’s youth climate advocate

With climate change-induced droughts ravaging the country, Nkosilathi Nyathi believes young Zimbabweans should take the environmental lead
World
2 weeks ago

Zimbabwe Vice-President Kembo Mohadi resigns after misconduct allegations

In a rare move by a public official in Zimbabwe, Mohadi steps down saying he will seek legal recourse
World
3 weeks ago

Basic rights in Africa under threat from ‘digital authoritarianism’

New research documents worrying rise in governments’ techniques to repress online activity
World
3 weeks ago

Zimbabwe to get 800,000 doses of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine

Harare accepts offers of vaccines from China and Russia, with first doses to arrive mid-February
World
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Lesotho moves to cancel Netcare hospital contract
World / Africa
2.
Blocked Suez Canal roils energy market
World
3.
World’s first wildlife conservation bond aimed at ...
World / Africa
4.
US helicopter crash exposes deadly loophole for ...
World / Americas
5.
India halts exports of AstraZeneca vaccine as ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

KHAYA SITHOLE: ‘Greed is good’ philosophy fuels vaccine nationalism

Opinion / Columnists

Boris Johnson says vaccine success was due to ‘greed’ and ‘capitalism’

World / Europe

Mixed messages over AstraZeneca vaccine as US health body questions trial data

Companies / Healthcare

Zweli Mkhize urges ACT coalition to join drive for waiver of Covid-19 vaccine ...

National / Health

AstraZeneca explains 29-million vaccine doses stashed in Italian warehouse

World / Europe

AstraZeneca vaccines sale concluded, says health ministry

National

MARTIN WOLF: Hopes and fears of the global recovery

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.