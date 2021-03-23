Lesotho moves to cancel Netcare hospital contract
Move comes after dismissal of 300 striking nurses at Queen Mamohato Memorial Hospital
23 March 2021 - 22:54
Netcare’s multimillion-rand-a-year contract to manage the biggest hospital in Lesotho hangs by a thread after the government moved to cancel the deal.
The cancellation, which was announced last week, came after Netcare, SA’s third-largest private hospital group by market value, and its partners in the management of the Queen Mamohato Memorial Hospital in Maseru fired 300 nurses who had been on strike for six weeks over higher pay...
