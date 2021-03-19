Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | SADC’s vaccine rollout is just too slow
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Daniel Kavishe, an economist at investment bank RMB
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the state of SA’s neighbouring economies as Covid-19 vaccination efforts get under way.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Daniel Kavishe, an economist at investment bank RMB, who specialises in Sub-Saharan Africa.
The discussion focuses on the economies of Botswana, Zambia and Mozambique.
Kavishe says all of these countries have been severely affected by the pandemic and the economic fallout resulting from lockdown restrictions. Job cuts have been a common theme across the region with greater strain being taken on by governments looking to help their populations through the crisis.
Join the discussion:
One of the central themes through the discussion is Covid-19 vaccination. Since much of the world’s economic recovery hinges on reaching herd immunity so that countries can start to claw back the losses of pandemic, Kavishe says getting this right is important for African countries. He says immunisation rates in the region are currently too low with SA recording less than 20,000 vaccinations a day, as it may take long to reach the planned 40-million target.
Kavishe talks to us about the state of African economies, especially those in SADC since the start of 2021, how they been affected by the second wave of the pandemic, ending with an outlook for the region in light of ongoing vaccination efforts and the start of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).
The discussion concludes with Kavishe saying he’s excited by the prospect of governments in the region actually working to fulfil their promises for economic growth. The government and elected officials often pay lip service to issues around growth, he says, and the current situation forces those leaders to execute effectively on their plans or else face economic demise.
Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.