PODCAST | SADC’s vaccine rollout is just too slow

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the state of SA’s neighbouring economies as Covid-19 vaccination efforts get under way.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Daniel Kavishe, an economist at investment bank RMB, who specialises in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The discussion focuses on the economies of Botswana, Zambia and Mozambique.

Kavishe says all of these countries have been severely affected by the pandemic and the economic fallout resulting from lockdown restrictions. Job cuts have been a common theme across the region with greater strain being taken on by governments looking to help their populations through the crisis.

