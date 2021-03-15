Kenya withdraws from Somalia maritime dispute hearing at ICJ

Nairobi — Kenya withdrew from an International Court of Justice (ICJ) case on a maritime border dispute with neighbouring Somalia, and is seeking for the matter be resolved by the AU.

“We withdrew,” Kenya’s solicitor-general Ken Ogeto said by phone. “We don’t want to appear symbolically. You appear because you think you’ll have justice.”

Kenya announced its withdrawal on Monday as proceedings got under way at the UN's highest court based in The Hague about who owns an area off the two East African nations’ Indian Ocean coastline. Both countries plan to explore the area for oil, gas and fish.

The issue “belongs in the African border dispute mechanism system”, foreign affairs principal secretary Macharia Kamau said in an interview earlier.

Kenya favours “bilateral negotiations and continental negotiations in the context of facilitation by the AU”, rather than seeking a settlement at the court, he said.

Court's president judge Joan Donoghue had rejected Kenya's request to brief it before the start of Monday's opening. “The court regrets the decision of Kenya not to participate in the oral proceedings,” she said.

But she said the court had a raft of material previously filed by the country in arguing its side of the case, reports said.

In 2014, Somalia went to court to challenge a 2009 agreement that set its maritime border along latitudinal lines extending 450 nautical miles into the sea. The matter relating to the 150,000km² area off the coast was postponed at the ICJ for a third time last May due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kenya’s request for further delays was unsuccessful.

Somalia is “deeply concerned that Kenya has decided not to appear at these hearings”, Somali deputy prime minister Mahdi Gulaid said at the ICJ. “[In] Somalia’s view, this is inconsistent with Kenya’s obligations under the charter, the statutes and rules of the court.”

Gulaid said the dispute is of key national importance to his country. “We hoped that it would be possible to settle our dispute with Kenya bilaterally, through negotiations. Unfortunately, that proved impossible.” With Staff Writer

Bloomberg