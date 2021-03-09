World / Africa

Ghana’s Akufo-Addo predicts recovery in 2021 and stresses need to diversify economy

International Monetary Fund has warned of possible debt distress

09 March 2021 - 21:18 Christian Akorlie
President Nana Akufo-Addo in Kyebi, Ghana, December 7 2020. Picture: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO
President Nana Akufo-Addo in Kyebi, Ghana, December 7 2020. Picture: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO

Accra  — Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday predicted a sharp economic rebound in 2021 after a pandemic-induced downturn thanks to new mining projects, increased manufacturing and expanded financial services.

Ghana, West Africa's second-largest economy and a major producer of gold, oil and cocoa, saw economic growth slide to an estimated 1.9% in 2020, the lowest in decades. The country's debt-to-GDP ratio rose past 70% and prompted the International Monetary Fund to warn about possible debt distress.

In his first state of the nation address since his re-election in December, Akufo-Addo said economic growth would top 5% this year. He touted recent investments by carmakers such as Volkswagen as well as nascent bauxite mining and alumina refinery projects.

“In spite of the ravages of the pandemic, our nation is still very much in rude health and remains attractive to investors,” Akufo-Addo said.

To finance its 2021 budget and manage its debt, the government plans to borrow up to $5bn from capital markets in 2021, including Eurobonds, diaspora bonds, syndicated loans and bridge loans, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

It has mandated Bank of America, Citi Bank, Rand Merchant Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Standard Bank as lead managers, the ministry said in a statement.

In his speech, Akufo-Addo also stressed the need to reduce Ghana's reliance on foreign aid and diversify its economy beyond commodities such as cocoa, of which Ghana is the world's second-largest producer.

Last week, Ghana's supreme court upheld Akufo-Addo's victory in a December 7 election, which the runner-up had challenged over alleged irregularities.

The election was marred by voting-related violence that killed at least five people, a rarity in a country that has a reputation as one of West Africa's most stable democracies.

Reuters

Zimbabwe Chamber of Mines pushes government to lift strict policy

Miners compelled to sell 40% of foreign currency to Reserve Bank
World
2 days ago

Seychelles to reopen for tourism, except visitors from SA

No quarantines will be imposed, but tourists will be required to present a Covid-19 test and stay in certified hotels
World
5 days ago

The land law does not protect land owners in Burkina Faso

A government push to develop rural land for housing, with property developers, sees locals exploited and the government doing little to help
World
5 days ago

Senegal leader Macky Sall under pressure as protests intensify

All schools closed until March 15 after arrest of the country’s main opposition leader triggers violent protests
World
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Brazil supreme court annuls Lula da Silva’s ...
World / Americas
2.
Twitter sues Texas attorney-general over probe ...
World / Americas
3.
Nasa Mars scientists a stellar role model for ...
World
4.
Chile’s despised president pulls vaccine rabbit ...
World / Americas
5.
Cut in fuel subsidies means deadly smoke will ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Ghanaian MPs clash in parliament during speaker vote

World / Africa

Ghana’s hung parliament complicates task ahead for Nana Akufo-Addo

World / Africa

Ghana criticises ethical cocoa programmes as firms refuse to pay more for beans

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.