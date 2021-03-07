World / Africa

Explosions at military base in Equatorial Guinea kill at least 20

At least 420 people injured, local television station says

07 March 2021 - 22:31 Bernardino Ndze Biyoa
Smoke rises from destroyed structures following explosions at a military base in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, March 7 2021. Picture: REUTERS TV
Smoke rises from destroyed structures following explosions at a military base in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, March 7 2021. Picture: REUTERS TV

Malabo — A series of large explosions at a military base rocked the city of Bata in Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, killing at least 20 people and injuring hundreds, a local television station  said.

The cause of the blasts was not yet known. A defence official told TVGE that authorities had ruled out an attack.

Rescuers pulled people from piles of rubble, some of whom were carried away in bed sheets. The report said 420 people were injured, citing a local health official.

Trucks filled with survivors, including children, drove up to the front of a local hospital. Wards were overwhelmed with the wounded. Some of the wounded lay on the floor or on tables.

In the blast area, iron roofs were ripped off houses and lay twisted amid the rubble. Only a wall or two remained of most residences.

A column of smoke towered over the base as firefighters sought to put out the blaze.

“Following developments in Equatorial Guinea with concern after the explosions in the city of Bata,” Spanish foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Twitter.

The Spanish embassy in Malabo said Spanish nationals should stay in their homes.

The blast comes as Equatorial Guinea, an oil producer, is suffering a double economic shock because of the coronavirus pandemic and a drop in the price of crude, which provides about three-quarters of state revenue.

Reuters 

