World / Africa Afreximbank ratifies US$70m loan to upgrade Beitbridge border post BL PREMIUM

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has ratified a US$70m (R1bn) loan to finance the facelift of the Beitbridge border post in Zimbabwe to boost intra-Africa trade.

Beitbridge border is Southern Africa’s busiest land border, with up to 25,000 people and 500 trucks crossing it daily during peak periods...