Afreximbank ratifies US$70m loan to upgrade Beitbridge border post
04 March 2021 - 20:39
The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has ratified a US$70m (R1bn) loan to finance the facelift of the Beitbridge border post in Zimbabwe to boost intra-Africa trade.
Beitbridge border is Southern Africa’s busiest land border, with up to 25,000 people and 500 trucks crossing it daily during peak periods...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now