World / Africa Zimbabwe’s mining policies irk investors Anglo American Platinum lashes out at new tax regime announced by the Zimbabwean Reserve Bank in January BL PREMIUM

Harare — Top mining investors in Zimbabwe, including JSE-listed Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), have raised the red flag over Zimbabwe’s new punitive tax regime, after the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe hiked exporters’ retention thresholds to 40% from 30%.

The new tax regime introduced in early January compels miners to surrender more foreign exchange earned from mineral exports...