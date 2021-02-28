Zimbabwe’s mining policies irk investors
Anglo American Platinum lashes out at new tax regime announced by the Zimbabwean Reserve Bank in January
28 February 2021 - 17:38
Harare — Top mining investors in Zimbabwe, including JSE-listed Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), have raised the red flag over Zimbabwe’s new punitive tax regime, after the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe hiked exporters’ retention thresholds to 40% from 30%.
The new tax regime introduced in early January compels miners to surrender more foreign exchange earned from mineral exports...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now