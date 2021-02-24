Namibia’s wild elephants destined for foreign zoos, say lobby groups
Government appears to flout CITES rules, saying it wants to reduce conflict with humans
24 February 2021 - 18:23
Despite global opposition, Namibia is going ahead and selling 170 wild elephants and the buyer will be announced once the sale is finalised, says the country’s environmental ministry.
By going ahead with the sale, Namibia is flouting CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species) regulations. CITES is the international body charged with regulating wildlife trade and in 2020 ruled that elephants must not be exported beyond their range states...
