World / Africa

Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio killed in DRC

A convoy was attacked on Monday morning during an attempted kidnap by assailants near the town of Kanyamahoro, near Goma

22 February 2021 - 15:42 Fiston Mahamba, Stanis Bujakera and Hereward Holland
Members of the media report outside Farnesina Palace following the death of the Italian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo Luca Attanasio, Italian military policeman Vittorio Iacovacci and their Congolese driver, who were killed in an attack on a UN convoy in eastern Congo, in Rome, Italy, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE
Members of the media report outside Farnesina Palace following the death of the Italian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo Luca Attanasio, Italian military policeman Vittorio Iacovacci and their Congolese driver, who were killed in an attack on a UN convoy in eastern Congo, in Rome, Italy, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

Goma — Italy’s ambassador to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and two other people were killed on Monday in an attack on a UN convoy in eastern Congo, Italy’s foreign ministry and park authorities said.

The convoy was attacked at about 10.15am (8.15am GMT) during an attempted kidnap by assailants near the town of Kanyamahoro, a few kilometres north of the regional capital Goma, the Virunga National Park told Reuters.

The Italian ambassador, Luca Attanasio, and a military officer travelling with him were killed, the Italian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The park had said earlier that two people in the convoy had been killed and the ambassador wounded. The third person killed was a driver, diplomatic sources said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

“It is with deep sorrow that the foreign ministry confirms the death today in Goma of the Italian ambassador to Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, and of a policeman from the Carabinieri,” the foreign ministry statement said.

“The ambassador and the soldier were travelling in a car in a convoy of Monusco, the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in DRC,” it said.

According to the ministry website, Attanasio had been Italy's head of mission in Kinshasa since 2017 and was made ambassador in 2019. Dozens of armed groups operate in and around Virunga, which lies along DRC’s borders with Rwanda and Uganda. Park rangers have been repeatedly attacked, including six who were killed in an ambush in January.

Reuters

DRC’s Felix Tshisekedi appoints state mining company DG as new premier

Sama Lukonde Kyenge appointed two weeks after his predecessor resigned, further sidelining Joseph Kabila
World
6 days ago

ICC convicts former LRA child soldier-turned commander Dominic Ongwen of war crimes

Crimes relate to Dominic Ongwen’s time as a commander of the Lord’s Resistance Army rebel group in northern Uganda in the 1980s
World
2 weeks ago

DRC senators move to oust Joseph Kabila ally from head of Senate

A petition has been filed to remove Senate head Alexis Thambwe Mwamba as former president Kabila still wields influence in the country
World
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Biden’s attorney-general pledges to target white ...
World / Americas
2.
Russia reports world’s first avian flu H5N8 human ...
World / Europe
3.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
4.
Jair Bolsonaro hints at more changes after ...
World / Americas
5.
China imposes new restrictions on online lenders ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

African leaders call for ceasefire in CAR as more than 200,000 flee conflict

World / Africa

PPC’s Game of Thrones: Disturbing goings-on at SA’s cement giant

Features / Cover Story

Learn lessons from Ebola outbreaks when planning Covid-19 vaccination in Africa

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.