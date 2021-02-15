Zimbabwe’s president extends lockdown by two weeks
Emmerson Mnangagwa did not mention reopening its borders with SA
15 February 2021 - 19:06
Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended the country’s stringent lockdown by two weeks, with slight adjustments that do not include reopening of borders.
Zimbabwe’s government shut its borders to most travellers in early January as part of a number of measures to curb rising Covid-19 cases...
