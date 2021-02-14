World / Africa Syndicate of SA banks to bankroll upgrade of Beitbridge border post Rand Merchant Bank, Absa, Nedbank and Standard Bank provide part of $300m needed for project BL PREMIUM

Harare — The Beitbridge border post, the main border post for trade between SA and the rest of Africa, will be radically transformed after the injection of part of the US$300m (R4,360m) required by a syndicate of SA banks, Zimbabwe finance minister Mthuli Ncube said at the weekend.

It is expected that the refurbishments of the border post will lead to greater efficiency in movement of traffic and an increase in trade at the port of entry, which links SA to the region...