Syndicate of SA banks to bankroll upgrade of Beitbridge border post
Rand Merchant Bank, Absa, Nedbank and Standard Bank provide part of $300m needed for project
14 February 2021 - 19:59
Harare — The Beitbridge border post, the main border post for trade between SA and the rest of Africa, will be radically transformed after the injection of part of the US$300m (R4,360m) required by a syndicate of SA banks, Zimbabwe finance minister Mthuli Ncube said at the weekend.
It is expected that the refurbishments of the border post will lead to greater efficiency in movement of traffic and an increase in trade at the port of entry, which links SA to the region...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now