Guinea declares Ebola outbreak after at least three people die

Health officials confirm seven cases in the West African nation

14 February 2021 - 21:49 Katarina Hoije
A health worker dressed in protective suit disinfects an ambulance transporting a suspected Ebola patient in Goma, the Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER
Abidjan — At least three people have died in Guinea and several others have tested positive for the haemorrhagic fever, prompting authorities to declare an outbreak of the Ebola virus.

Seven people, four men and three women, tested positive after attending the funeral of a nurse who died from the disease, health officials said Sunday.

All patients from N’Zerekore in the southeast of the country were taken to hospital, one of them in the capital Conakry, the deputy head of the National Agency for Health Security, Buona Yattassaye, said by phone.

Guinea, the world’s biggest exporter of bauxite, was at the epicentre of the 2014/2016 Ebola epidemic that killed more than 11,000 people in West Africa.

Tracing teams would be sent to the affected region while authorities in the capital are working to secure Ebola vaccines, according to an e-mailed statement from the ministry of health. The nurse who fell ill in late January and was buried on February 1 was identified as the first case in the country since then.

“The nurse was likely infected by a patient,” the head of the agency, Sakoba Keita, told reporters in Conakry on Sunday. “We’re looking for that patient now,”

In neighbouring Liberia, President George Weah ordered health authorities to “engage villages and communities bordering Guinea and increase anti-Ebola measures”.

The Democratic Republic of Congo confirmed a fourth case of Ebola in North Kivu province where a resurgence of the virus was announced on February 7, provincial health minister Eugene Nzanzu Salita said on Sunday, Reuters reported. 

Bloomberg

Lessons learnt from overseeing New York hospitals during the Covid-19 crisis

NewYork-Presbyterian president Steven Corwin says the organisation has changed its business model from just-in-time to just-in-case
3 days ago

DRC holds vital lessons for global Covid vaccine rollout

Central African country gained useful distribution experience when containing Ebola outbreak
1 month ago

Why predictions of coronavirus doom for Africa were wildly off track

The pandemic’s outcome in Africa stands in stark contrast to what was predicted, particularly by outsiders
4 months ago

