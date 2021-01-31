World / Africa

Zambia misses 2027 Eurobond payment, finance ministry says

The country became Africa’s first during the pandemic to default in 2020

31 January 2021 - 22:05 Taonga Clifford Mitimingi
Picture: 123RF/GRAF VISION
Picture: 123RF/GRAF VISION

Lusaka — Zambia skipped a $56.1m coupon payment on January 30 on its Eurobond maturing in 2027, the finance ministry confirmed on Sunday.

Zambia became Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign to default after it missed a $42.5m  Eurobond coupon payment in November.

Zambia warned in October that it wouldn’t be able to meet obligations on foreign commercial debt unless creditors provided it with relief while the government worked to restructure its loans.

Bloomberg 

'We cannot afford chaos on borders'

Truckers urge action to avoid a second wave of bottlenecks
Business
18 hours ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Glencore/Zambia: mine control

Zambia takes control of Mopani copper mine after buying out majority partner Glencore
Opinion
1 week ago

Zambia shoots itself in the foot as hard-nosed Glencore cuts and runs

Political opportunism forces miner to ditch assets for a dollar and the repayment of $1.5bn of debt
Companies
1 week ago

Vedanta settles all claims by Zambian villagers over pollution

The claims, over pollution from a copper mine run by KCM, were settled without admission of liability
Companies
1 week ago

Tanzania asks China to write off debt, gives nod to rail deal

President John Magufuli requests the cancellation of old amounts owing, which total $167.7m
World
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
2.
Republican senators propose $600bn stimulus ...
World / Americas
3.
Zimbabwe sets aside $100m for Covid-19 vaccines ...
World / Africa
4.
UAE opens doors to foreigners in bid to boost ...
World / Middle East
5.
China imposes lockdown as Covid-19 cases surge
World / Asia

Related Articles

Zambia’s debt crisis casts a long, global shadow

Opinion

Africa’s first sovereign default during Covid-19 triggered in Zambia

World / Africa

EDITORIAL: Painful lessons SA must learn from Zambia’s default

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.