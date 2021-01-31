World / Africa

Pandemic pummels Debswana rough diamond exports

Gem exports fell by $1bn in 2020 from a year earlier as the country shut its borders to curb the spread of the Covid-19

31 January 2021 - 21:47 Brian Benza
Gaborone  —  Exports of rough diamonds mined by Debswana fell 30% in 2020, statistics released by the Bank of Botswana showed on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic hit demand and global travel restrictions impacted trading.

Debswana, a joint venture between Anglo American unit De Beers and the Botswana government, produces almost all of the southern African nation's diamonds. Lucara’s Karowe mine is the only other operating diamond mine in the country.

According to the central bank data, diamond exports from Debswana fell to $2.02bn in 2020 from $3.05bn in 2019. Quarterly drops of 63% and 66% were recorded in the second and third quarters respectively.

Sales picked up in the fourth quarter, when exports climbed 35% compared to the same period in 2019.

In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, Botswana closed its borders for eight months in 2020, locking out international buyers from centres such as Mumbai, Antwerp and China, who traditionally travel to capital Gaborone ten times a year to view and buy diamonds from De Beers.

Botswana gets about 30% of its revenues from diamond sales, via its partnership with De Beers.

The government forecasts the pandemic will see the economy shrink by 8.9% in 2020, while the budget deficit will more than double. The economy is expected to rebound to growth of 7.7% in 2021 after the country reopened its borders in December.

Botswana has so far recorded more than 19,000 official Covid-19 cases, with 134 deaths.

Reuters 

Anglo American production bounces back at the end of 2020

Covid-19 had a severe effect on the global mining giant earlier in 2020, but it says second-half production was at 95% of 2019 levels
Companies
3 days ago

Barloworld sells its car sales business for almost R1bn

Disposal is part of the company's strategy to transform itself by selling its logistics business and scaling down fleet operations
Companies
1 week ago

Fossil fuels will dominate in Africa without ‘shock’ renewables push

New report warns Africa could be locked into fossil fuel future
World
2 weeks ago

Government beefs up border post personnel

Extra officials will be deployed during the first two weeks of January to cope with high traffic volumes
National
1 month ago

