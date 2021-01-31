World / Africa

Hotel under siege after suspected car bomb attack in Mogadishu

Somalia security forces fight gunmen at a hotel in Mogadishu

31 January 2021 - 21:36 Abdi Sheikh
Somali security officers guard the scene of a suspected car bomb in Mogadishu, Somalia, January 31 2021. Picture: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR
Somali security officers guard the scene of a suspected car bomb in Mogadishu, Somalia, January 31 2021. Picture: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR

Mogadishu  — A suspected suicide car bomb exploded near a checkpoint in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Sunday, witnesses said, followed by gunfire around a nearby hotel.

Police said there were casualties but numbers were unknown.

While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, the militant Islamist group Al-Shabaab frequently carries out bombings in its war on Somalia's government, which is backed by the UN and AU peacekeeping troops.

“A speeding car exploded near the hotel and checkpoint. The blast shook us and heavy gunfire followed,” shopkeeper Ali Abdulahi said in the busy Kilometre 4 area of the coastal city.

“I suspect the militants entered Hotel Afrik. That is where the exchange of gunfire is now taking place.”

A Reuters journalist saw security forces besiege the area, where cars are inspected en route to the airport and where politicians regularly gather at the hotel.

Police spokesperson Sadik Ali said many people had been rescued from the Hotel Afrik. “There must be casualties because the militants first started the attack with a suicide car bomb against the wall,” he said.  “The operation still goes on, casualties will be known later.”

Al-Shabaab is allied with al Qaeda and wants to rule Somalia according to its interpretation of Islamic sharia law.

There was no immediate word from Somali officials or the AU mission.

Reuters 

Six soldiers killed in co-ordinated attacks in central Mali

Military says assaults left 18 troops wounded and claims 30 assailants were killed
World
1 week ago

Mozambique in humanitarian crisis as Islamic State causes half a million to flee

The UN says the displaced people are in a dire situation, with overcrowding, malnutrition and a lack of essentials, including food and water
World
1 week ago

Nigerian appeals court throws out sharia convictions after outcry

Secular court acquits a teenager from a 10-year prison sentence and orders a new trial for a man sentenced to death for blasphemous message on ...
World
1 week ago

Rebels kill at least 22 in east DRC attack

Uganda-based Allied Democratic Forces blamed for killing villagers with machetes and guns in North Kivu province
World
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
2.
Republican senators propose $600bn stimulus ...
World / Americas
3.
Zimbabwe sets aside $100m for Covid-19 vaccines ...
World / Africa
4.
UAE opens doors to foreigners in bid to boost ...
World / Middle East
5.
China imposes lockdown as Covid-19 cases surge
World / Asia

Related Articles

Inside Zimbabwe’s gold underworld

Features / Africa

Somali architect wants healing public spaces amid the rubble

World / Africa

Mogadishu hotel attack death toll rises to 16

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.