World / Africa

Trump is out, but US evangelicalism is alive and well in Africa

Religion, politics and money are deeply intertwined among Trump-supporting African evangelicals — and dangerously so

24 January 2021 - 07:00 Dion Forster
Picture: 123RF/OLEG DUDKO
Picture: 123RF/OLEG DUDKO

On the day before the 2020 US presidential election, Rev Kenneth Meshoe, the leader of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), tweeted: “Please pray … for President Donald Trump to be re-elected as the President of the United States of America.”

It seems bizarre that a black African Christian would support an overt racist who disdains people who come from “shithole countries”.

Meshoe exemplifies a type of political and theological reasoning among African evangelical Christians. He was praying for Trump’s victory because he echoes the views of many African evangelicals in relation to human sexuality, reproductive rights (anti-abortion), nationalism and capitalism. For example, Bishop Mark Kariuki of the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya claimed that a Trump victory would be a vote in favour of “good morals”.

According to Harvard researcher Damaris Parsitau, such views are shared by evangelical leaders in Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia and Uganda.

How could this be?

The support of African evangelicals points to a bizarre cocktail of politics, economics and religion on the continent, which could have long-lasting negative consequences.

The dangers of Trumpism

Trump may be leaving, but the thinking that brought him to power, Trumpism, is alive and well among the world’s fastest-growing Christian community — African evangelicals. Trumpism loosely denotes views on identity politics, nationalisms of various kinds, and a series of reason-defying beliefs.

Fueled by secretive global organisations, such as QAnon, there is also a strong dose of science denialism about climate change and Covid-19.

Sadly, it is the world’s poorest citizens, among them Africans, who suffer most from the effects of climate change, US trade policies that increase global inequalities, racism and sexism.

Christians from historical traditions around the world have been deeply critical of the ways in which evangelical Christians have supported Trump, yet Trumpism has established deep roots among African evangelical Christianities.

This is very concerning. We have seen black evangelicals undermining racial justice campaigns such as Black Lives Matter. They have pressured their governments to support the state of Israel, despite its atrocious human rights record in Palestine. And many fall in step with American evangelical theology on the denial of LGBT+ rights and the curtailing of women’s reproductive rights.

Many African evangelicals uncritically adopt right-wing nationalist views and buy in to dangerous conspiracy theories.

The spread of American evangelicalism

How did African evangelicals adopt this brand of politically infused American Christianity so uncritically? As theologian Tony Balcomb explains, American evangelicalism “resonates both with the spirituality of Africa and the materialism and individualism of modernity”.

Experiential religion — characterised by healing, miracles and visions — is part of the African religious experience. It pre-dates the arrival of Christian missionaries.

“Third wave” evangelical Christianity arrived in Africa from the US in the early 1900s. At the time it was more appealing than the dry and reasoned “second wave” faith brought earlier by Catholic and Reformed missionaries.

In addition, the arrival of US evangelicalism coincided with the historical emergence of materialism and individualism, which characterise modernity. This led many African Christians to adopt the economically abusive practices of prosperity doctrine preachers.

They claim that wealth is the will of God and frequently scam and impoverish some of the poorest African communities. They were taught this by American Christians.

Lastly, African evangelical ministries are funded from the US. In addition, many were trained in the US or by US organisations. Meshoe, for example, studied at an evangelical school in Tennessee. Moreover, funding for Africa is often threatened if the moral and political standards of high-ranking American evangelical politicians and lobbyists are not adhered to.

The American Dream is a global nightmare

American evangelicalism has always been allied to the notion of “the American Dream” and the myth of the founding of America. This political theology claims that God established the US as an “exceptional” nation that overcame tyranny with God’s help through the American Revolution.

Since then, it has been spreading its ideology globally — often using evangelicalism to do so. “God bless America” is a well-known phrase. In the minds of many Americans, God is on their side and wants America to succeed over all other nations.

Trump’s “America first” inaugural speech exemplified this exceptionalism. Paul White’s prayer at the inauguration summed up this religiously infused political exceptionalism: “Let these United States of America be that beacon of hope to all people and nations under your dominion, a true hope for humankind.”

Trump’s God is an American God, seeking to spread American values, politics and economic ideals across the world; but the God of historical Christianity does not prefer Americans over other nations.

Religion, politics and money are deeply intertwined among Trump-supporting African evangelicals — and dangerously so. American evangelicalism is part of the “software” that allows the “hardware” of American exceptionalism to spread throughout the world.

Many African evangelical leaders receive funding from US bodies. Many fall in line with the Trump government’s views on abortion, homosexuality, science and Christian Zionism. Like their American evangelical counterparts, they are also learning to put pressure on their governments. But the values of white, middle class US evangelicals are at odds with the freedoms sought by Africans.

To free Africa from Trumpism, African scholars and thinkers must critically examine the influence of American evangelicalism on the growing number of African evangelicals.

• Forster is associate professor of ethics and head of department of  systematic theology and ecclesiology at Stellenbosch University

• This article was first published by The Conversation.

The religious right see one of their own in Trump justice pick Amy Coney Barrett

Coney Barrett is a Catholic who may believe in prophecy; a mother of seven; and a legal scholar who thinks abortion is ‘always immoral’
Opinion
4 months ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: AfriForum’s ugly authoritarianism

Debate, debunk, dismiss, decry ideas all you like — but mock religion, well, that is freedom of speech taken too far
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Choose respect over ridicule

What will fill the void when the anti-religious crusade has killed Christianity?
Opinion
1 month ago

Indian state declares interfaith marriage an illegal ‘love jihad’

The term refers to the alleged conspiracy of Muslim men luring Hindu women into marriage so as to convert them
World
1 month ago

Ecuador approves same-sex marriage, as anti-LGBT+ sentiment rages on elsewhere

The Latin American nation is the 27th country to allow same-sex marriage, leaving 68 nations where it is still illegal
World
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
2.
UK lockdowns likely to be extended, possibly into ...
World / Europe
3.
US Senate approves Joe Biden nominee to lead the ...
World / Americas
4.
Yes, there are some benefits to Brexit
World / Europe
5.
Only 10% of Zimbabwe government staff working in ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mapping the ACDP’s total failure

Opinion / Columnists

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How blind patriotism makes you stupid

Opinion / Columnists

LGBT+ Ugandans fear election day as anti-gay violence builds

World / Africa

Poland holds off on abortion ruling amid huge protests

World / Europe

Transgender woman appointed as Belgium’s deputy prime minister

World / Europe

Argentina legalises abortion in fiercely contentious vote

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.