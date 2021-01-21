World / Africa

Africa’s Covid-19 death rate moves above global level

Over the past week, cases around the continent decreased by nearly 7% but deaths increased 10%

21 January 2021 - 14:31 Agency Staff
Healthcare workers at a temporary ward set up during Covid-19), at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, January 19 2021. Picture: POOL VIA REUTERS/PHILL MAKAGOE
Healthcare workers at a temporary ward set up during Covid-19), at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, January 19 2021. Picture: POOL VIA REUTERS/PHILL MAKAGOE

Nairobi — Africa’s coronavirus case fatality rate has risen alarmingly to 2.5%, higher than the global level of 2.2%, the head of the continent’s disease control body said on Thursday.

Earlier in the pandemic, Africa’s rate had been below the global average, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) head John Nkengasong said.

“The case fatality rate is beginning to be very worrying and concerning for all of us,” he said, without giving a reason for the increase.

The number of African nations with a rate of deaths-per-cases higher than the global average is growing, he said. There are 21 countries on the continent with a rate above 3%, including Egypt, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Sudan.

The initially lower case fatality level in Africa may have been due to lower testing rates and a youthful population, experts said in 2020.

Despite Nkengasong’s concern, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Africa head Matshidiso Moeti told an online news conference that Africa’s case fatality rate is not dramatically worse than other regions.

She said higher rates are probably due to the challenges African countries most severely affected by the second wave — notably SA, where a more infectious variant has been detected — were facing in providing care for infected people.

Over the past week, cases around the continent decreased by nearly 7% compared to the previous week, while deaths increased 10%, according to Africa CDC data.

With a population of more than 1.3-billion, Africa has recorded 81,000 Covid-19 deaths, representing 4% of fatalities globally from the coronavirus, Nkengasong said. Africa has recorded 3.3-million infections in total.

The continent reported 207,000 new cases in the past week, with SA alone reporting 100,000 of those, Nkengasong said. 

Reuters

Mozambique ‘needs global help’ with humanitarian crisis

UN estimates more than 1-million people require assistance as security situation deteriorates
World
20 hours ago

Zimbabwe’s foreign affairs minister dies from Covid-19

Sibusiso Moyo was touted as the strongest candidate to succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa
World
1 day ago

Rwanda reimposes strict lockdown in Kigali as Covid-19 surges

Government reintroduces tough lockdown measures after positive test returns triple since January 1
World
1 day ago

