World / Africa

Tunisia has another night of protests amid economic malaise

The prime minister has acknowledged ‘legitimate’ anger by the protesters but says chaos and violence is not acceptable

20 January 2021 - 13:02 Souhail Karam and Jihen Laghmari
Security forces clash with demonstrators in Tunis, Tunisia, January 18 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ZOUBEIR SOUISSI
Security forces clash with demonstrators in Tunis, Tunisia, January 18 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ZOUBEIR SOUISSI

Rabat/Tunis — Tunisia saw another night of anti-government protests after the prime minister acknowledged “legitimate” anger at the nation’s economic malaise while warning against the use of violence.

Demonstrators blocked roads, burnt tires and skirmished with police in mainly working class neighbourhoods of Tunis and the central city of Kasserine, local broadcaster Mosaïque FM reported. More than 600 people have been arrested in upheaval that began late last week.

Prime minister Hichem Mechichi said he “understood the anger and frustration of the youth” amid a “critical” economic situation, in a televised address on Tuesday evening, but he added that “chaos is not acceptable” and attacks on property would be met with the full force of the law.

In earlier comments that day to a security committee, he’d labeled much of the upheaval criminality and sabotage by “delinquents”, the state-run TAP news agency reported.

Tunisia, the cradle of the Arab Spring, has had more than 10 governments in the decade since a wave of protests toppled president Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011 and rippled across the region. The political instability has hampered efforts to reduce youth unemployment and corruption, key drivers of the revolt, while repeated terrorist attacks slowed the crucial tourism industry even before the Covid-19 pandemic depressed global travel.

Mechichi is currently embroiled in a dispute with President Kais Saied that’s holding up decision-making. He has proposed replacing almost half his cabinet, a step that needs parliamentary approval in the coming days.

The protests “are a revolution by the hungry”, said Mohammed Ammar, chair of the Democratic bloc in parliament. “There is great resentment and a feeling of oppression 10 years after the revolution.”

On Tuesday, a group of about 20 NGOs denounced what it called excessive use of force by authorities and urged them to engage with protesters and listen to their demands. It said some activists have been targeted in the arrests.

Those arrested so far include youths who tried to attack a security output in Manouba, western Tunis, Mosaïque FM reported. Others were caught preparing firebombs in Ariana, part of greater Tunis, and the central city of Kasserine, Diwan FM said.

North of the capital, a court in the city of Bizerte jailed eight people for two years for involvement in “nocturnal acts of riots”, TAP reported on Tuesday.

Bloomberg

Tunisian police arrest 630 in protests over struggling economy

Hundreds of youths protest over chronic joblessness and poor state services
World
1 day ago

Youths clash with police in several Tunisian cities

Violent demonstrations linked to the 10-year anniversary of the Jasmine Revolution grip Tunisia
World
2 days ago

Africa private-equity investors have a R30bn cash pile after pandemic

Businesses in the education, health care and retail sectors operating online are among the top picks for investors
World
18 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
UK records worst daily Covid-19 death rate in the ...
World / Europe
2.
WHO furious about lack of vaccines in poorer ...
World
3.
Trump stumbles out of the White House leaving a ...
World / Americas
4.
Zimbabwe’s foreign affairs minister dies from ...
World / Africa
5.
Bobi Wine under house arrest after challenging ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

UK fishermen park trucks near Downing Street to protest red tape

World / Europe

Navalny calls for sanctions on Putin allies

World

Thai woman sentenced to record 43-year jail term for lese majeste

World / Asia

US ambassador is meddling in politics, Uganda says

World / Africa

How Capitol Hill protests stack up against those in SA

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.