Mozambique ‘needs global help’ with humanitarian crisis

The uncontained Islamist extremist-inspired insurgency under way in Mozambique’s northernmost province, Cabo Delgado, is unleashing a humanitarian crisis that requires global attention, the UN says.

The development is also likely to put more pressure on the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and especially SA as the largest military force in the region, to intervene as the violence and crisis continue to escalate.

“The number of internally displaced people [IDP’s] is skyrocketing,” says the UN’s resident co-ordinator in Mozambique, Myrta Kaulard. “We had 90,000 IDPs at the beginning of 2020, and according to the government we now have over 560,000. We think there are currently 1.6-million people in need, and we can probably only reach 1.1-million,” says Kaulard.

An estimated 2,000 civilians have been killed since the insurgency flared in 2017.

In addition to the needs of internal refugees, pressure is being placed on host communities that are sheltering and accommodating the displaced in the country’s impoverished areas.

The region is chronically underdeveloped despite the huge liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure that is being built south of Palma on the Afungi peninsula, where French energy company Total is a prominent partner.

The briefing by a cluster of UN agencies that included the Food and Agriculture Organisation, Development Programme, Population Fund, the High Commissioner for Refugees, the World Food Programme and the International Organisation for Migration, follows a tour undertaken to the region in December.

The agencies say large swathes of the province cannot be accessed because of the security situation and temporarily due to the summer rainy season which makes roads and bridges impassable.