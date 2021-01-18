World / Africa

Kenya seeks China debt relief after Paris Club deal

China is Kenya’s second-biggest external creditor after the World Bank

18 January 2021 - 18:55 David Herbling
Vendors in the Kibera informal settlement in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA
Vendors in the Kibera informal settlement in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

China is in talks with Kenya on a debt-service suspension deal, its embassy in Nairobi said, days after the Paris Club agreed to delay $300m in payments by the East African nation.

China signed payment suspension agreements with 12 African countries and gave waivers on mature interest-free loans for 15 African nations under the G20 framework, the embassy said in an e-mailed statement, without providing details.

The China International Development Co-operation Agency and the Export-Import Bank of China implemented all eligible debt suspension requests from the nations, it said.

Kenya’s second-biggest external creditor after the World Bank said it “attaches great importance to debt suspension and alleviation in African countries including Kenya and is committed to fully implementing the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI),” according to the statement.

Kenya applied for waivers under the DSSI framework for about 40.6-billion shillings ($368.7m) due in the first half of 2021.

Chinese loans comprised 21% of Kenya’s external debt, compared with the World Bank’s 25% at the end of June 2020, according to a National Treasury report. Sovereign bondholders held another 19%, commercial banks 11% and the African Development Bank 7.5%.

Bloomberg

Angola has secured three-year debt relief deal with Chinese creditors

The country also expects to get more than $700m in its next tranche of IMF funding, says finance minister
World
6 days ago

Tanzania asks China to write off debt, gives nod to rail deal

President John Magufuli requests the cancellation of old amounts owing, which total $167.7m
World
1 week ago

Africa’s first sovereign default during Covid-19 triggered in Zambia

Bond investors refuse to grant relief after the country says it cannot pay interest on its Eurobond
World
2 months ago

