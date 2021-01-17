World / Africa

Youths clash with police in several Tunisian cities

Violent demonstrations linked to the 10-year anniversary of the Jasmine Revolution grip Tunisia

17 January 2021 - 22:41 Tarek Amara
In an earlier protest t in Tunis, Tunisia. Picture: REUTERS/ZOUBEIR SOUISSI
Tunis —  Violent clashes between Tunisian police and protesters broke out on Sunday in the capital Tunis and several other cities for the second consecutive day, as the country faces an unprecedented economic crisis.

Tunisian authorities said earlier that they had arrested 240 people, mostly teenagers, after clashes with police in several cities overnight and during the day on Sunday.

A decade on from a revolution against poverty, corruption and injustice, called the Jasmine Revolution, Tunisia has progressed towards democracy but its economic problems have worsened, with the country on the verge of bankruptcy and public services in a dire situation.

The protesters made no clear demands in demonstrations — which authorities described as riots — in at least 10 cities around the country.

In the impoverished Ettadamen area of the capital, protesters blocked roads and threw stones at police. Police fired water cannons and teargas to disperse them on Sunday. Clashes also spread to the Mnihla area of Tunis.

The protests pose a challenge for the government of Hicham Mechichi, who has reshuffled his cabinet amid an ongoing battle for political influence.

Rural central and southern regions of the country remain flashpoints for rioting.

Witnesses said that protests were held on Sunday in the central towns of Sbeitla and Kasserine, where police chased the protesters and fired teargas.

In Jelma town in the governor of Sidi Bouzid, police dispersed youths who blocked roads and burnt tires to protest against their marginalisation and poverty.

Other protests were held in the cities of Ras Djbel, Ksar Hlel and Beja.

Reuters 

