World / Africa

Yoweri Museveni takes early lead in Ugandan poll as opposition alleges fraud

Main opposition candidate Bobi Wine told a news conference on Friday that he had filmed proof of fraud during voting

15 January 2021 - 11:53 Agency Staff
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. PICTURE: REUTERS
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. PICTURE: REUTERS

Kampala — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni took an early lead in Uganda’s presidential election, according to preliminary results released on Friday morning by the electoral commission, as his main rival said he had proof that the poll had been marred by fraud.

With 29.4% of votes from Thursday's ballot counted, Museveni had won 1,852,263 votes, or 63.9%, while main opposition candidate Bobi Wine had 821,874 (28.4%), the commission said just after 11am local time.

Wine, a singer-turned-politician who has galvanised young Ugandans with calls for political change, told a news conference on Friday that he had filmed proof of fraud during voting, and that he wanted a peaceful outcome to the vote.

He had said in a tweet early in the day that he was confident of victory despite "widespread fraud and violence".

Museveni, who has led the East African country with a population of nearly 46-million for 34 years, had not made any statement by noon. 

On Wednesday, the government ordered an internet blackout until further notice, a day after banning all social media and messaging apps.

Wine and his supporters used Facebook to relay live coverage of his campaigns and news conference after he said many media outlets had declined to host him.

The election campaign was marred by deadly crackdowns by security forces on opposition candidates and their supporters.

Uganda's normally bustling capital Kampala was quiet on Friday, a public holiday after Thursday's poll, with shops mostly closed. Soldiers patrolled on foot in the rain in a suburb visited by Reuters.

Commission head Simon Byabakama assured the nation on live TV on Thursday evening after polls closed that results were arriving at the national tally centre despite the nationwide internet blackout.

"We are not using local internet to transmit our results, we are using our own system," he said, without giving details of that system. "Don't worry, results will come."

Reuters

Slow start to Ugandan voting as delivery of ballot papers delayed

The election pits reggae singer Bobi Wine against long-serving Yoweri Museveni
World
1 day ago

Bobi Wine relying on tech-savvy youth in Ugandan elections

Wine’s party has helped develop an app that will help tally votes, but the electoral commission is restricting phones and cameras at polling stations
World
2 days ago

Uganda bans social media amid Bobi Wine and Yoweri Museveni face-off

Uganda’s communications regulator has ordered internet service providers to block all social media platforms and messaging apps until further notice
World
2 days ago

LGBT+ Ugandans fear election day as anti-gay violence builds

There has been increased harassment of LGBT+ people and those who speak up for gay rights, one rights campaigner says
World
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Your bitcoin investment is written in the stars, ...
World
2.
Biden plans $1.9-trillion stimulus for ...
World / Americas
3.
Trump impeached for a second time after US ...
World / Americas
4.
Can Donald Trump be impeached after leaving ...
World / Americas
5.
Bobi Wine relying on tech-savvy youth in Ugandan ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.