Kenya virus mutation has too few changes to be called a new variant

Medical researchers say the unique Covid-19 variation cannot be assigned a lineage, but its study will continue

14 January 2021 - 16:48 Helen Nyambura
Nairobi — Kenyan medical researchers say a unique Covid-19 variant discovered in the country doesn’t have sufficient mutations to be assigned a lineage.

The variant has “one change that is suspected to be of significance”, Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) principal researcher Dr Charles Agoti said by phone. Variants in SA and the UK had eight and nine changes, respectively, he said. “We are resisting calling this a new variant because it doesn’t have many changes.”

The variant was observed in sequencing rounds carried out between March and June and another that ended in October 2020. It showed the unique change in an important protein spike in the second study, he said.

The change is unlikely to have an effect on the effectiveness of existing vaccines, and the Kemri scientists are still studying whether the variant is more transmissible, Agoti said.

“Sequencing around Kenya is still very low, only eight of 47 counties have data, thus we don’t know how widespread it is,” he said.

Researchers discovered 10 variants in the first round and 20 in the subsequent one, 16 of which were being seen in Kenya for the first time.

Bloomberg

SA testing vaccines on Covid-19 variant amid concern they will be less effective

Scientist says there is enough evidence to justify closer scrutiny and results will be out in two weeks
National
4 days ago

Gauteng hospital forced to give oxygen in parking lots

Steve Biko hospital in Pretoria forced to erect tents outside as Covid-19 cases explode
National
2 days ago

Four senior Malawi officials die from Covid-19

The surge in the coronavirus there is largely attributed to the SA variant, which is far more contagious, brought in by returnees
World
2 days ago

The world can, and must, stay ahead of a mutating coronavirus

The UK, B 1.1.7 variant is impressive in that it harbours more mutations, 23, than has ever been seen before in a single virus
Opinion
1 week ago

