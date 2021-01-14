World / Africa

AU secures 270-million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for member states

Union chair Cyril Ramaphosa says the jabs will be supplied by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, through the Serum Institute of India, and Johnson & Johnson

14 January 2021 - 09:58 Reuters
Picture: 123RF/DAVID IZQUIERDO ROGER
Picture: 123RF/DAVID IZQUIERDO ROGER

The AU has secured a provisional 270-million Covid-19 vaccine doses from manufacturers for member states to supplement the Covax programme, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.

African nations are grappling with a second wave of the novel coronavirus, with infections rising to at least 3.1-million and 74,600 deaths over the course of the pandemic, according to a Reuters tally.

The vaccines will be supplied by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, through the Serum Institute of India, and Johnson & Johnson, said Ramaphosa, who chairs the AU.

He added that all 270-million doses would be made available in 2021, with at least 50-million available “for the crucial period of April to June 2021".

On financing, Ramaphosa said arrangements had been made with the African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) to support member states who want access to the vaccines.

Afreximbank would, upon receipt of firm orders from member states, provide advance procurement commitment guarantees of up to $2bn to the manufacturers.

“There is also close collaboration between the AU team and the World Bank to ensure that member states are able to access about $5bn either to buy more vaccines or pay for delivery of vaccines committed on their behalf by Afreximbank,” Ramaphosa said.

He added: “These endeavours aim to supplement the Covax efforts, and to ensure that as many dosages of vaccine as possible become available throughout Africa as soon as possible.”

Ramaphosa said while the Covax initiative, co-led by the World Health Organisation, was vital to Africa’s response, the AU was concerned that Covax volumes to be released between February and June may not extend beyond the needs of front-line health-care workers.

The Covax facility aims to make available 2-billion doses of safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2021.

Reuters

JUSTICE MALALA: Mute Africa must grow a spine

The continent’s voice on human rights is quiet on China and it says nothing as the US president flouts democratic norms
Opinion
7 hours ago

Pfizer offers SA discounted vaccine, but it’s still too much

At $10 a dose, half what it costs in the US, the presidency says the cost is prohibitive as unions pressure the ANC over vaccines
National
1 week ago

New era of trade between African countries begins

Accord comes to fruition at a time when trade tensions are rising across much of the rest of the world
World
1 week ago

Public participation is crucial to vaccine rollout

The government must work with citizens and civil society to ensure no-one is left out of the process
Opinion
21 hours ago

Vaccines for SA: Better late than never

Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of an additional 20-million doses of a Covid vaccine — on top of 1.5-million already secured — is welcome news, if ...
Features
7 hours ago

JOHN STEENHUISEN: ANC has dropped the vaccine ball — we will all have to pick it up

Failure will have a big human cost and the government will have to bear full responsibility for those lives
Opinion
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Trump impeached for a second time after US ...
World / Americas
2.
This is what will happen if Donald Trump is ...
World / Americas
3.
Leave now or face impeachment, Democrats tell ...
World / Americas
4.
After a 17-year hiatus, Donald Trump got his ...
World / Americas
5.
New York City to end all contracts with Trump ...
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.