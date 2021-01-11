World / Africa

Fossil fuels will dominate in Africa without ‘shock’ renewables push

The research published in the journal Nature Energy shows fossil fuels will maintain about two-thirds of power generation

11 January 2021 - 21:43 William Mathis and Akshat Rathi
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fossil fuels are set to dominate Africa’s energy mix unless action is taken to shake up the way renewables projects are developed and financed, according to a new study.

The research published in the journal Nature Energy on Monday found that as electricity generation doubles in the continent by 2030, fossil fuels will maintain about two-thirds of power generation.

While that’s down from about 80% of generation today, the continued growth of new polluting power plants will lock in harmful carbon emissions for decades.

And, though the continent’s carbon footprint is small compared with that of Europe, Asia or North America, that could change as the population continues to grow rapidly and economies industrialise further. The per person electricity use among Sub-Saharan Africa countries is now one-tenth that of the UK.

“These findings point to high carbon lock-in risks for Africa, unless a rapid decarbonisation shock occurs leading to large-scale cancellation of the fossil fuel plants currently in the pipeline,” the study concluded.

Slow uptake

Though some countries on the continent, such as Egypt, Kenya and SA, have begun to lay the ground for increasing the share of renewables on the grid, the disparity between other African countries and developed nations is stark. Up to 2020, the UK is home to more solar power capacity than the entire sun-baked continent of Africa.

There have been a range of obstacles on the continent, from political interests to lack of infrastructure.

SA developed its state-owned power monopoly, the biggest on the continent, by building stations fed by abundant coal resources. There was momentum in recent years behind a renewable programme, which has returned after stalling in favour of nuclear.

Neighbouring Namibia and Botswana have ambitions of building 5,000MW of solar projects and Kenya also has huge geothermal potential.

The academics behind the study from the University of Oxford analysed nearly 3,000 past power projects across Africa that were both successfully built and that never made it. They then applied the model to data on a pipeline of about 2,500 plants being planned to determine the likelihood that they will actually be commissioned.

Findings showed that projections for the growth of renewable power from the International Energy Agency may be overly optimistic. It said that less than 10% of power generation in Africa would come from renewables other than hydro power in 2030, about half what the IEA projected in a 2019 report focused on Africa’s energy future.

To change the momentum towards renewable power may require a phase out of fossil fuel subsidies, the implementation of an effective carbon price and a move by national and international direct finance institutions to stop funding from fossil fuel projects. Those steps are key, if the world is to deal with climate goals without shortchanging developing countries.

“If you now double power capacity and do so building fossil fuels, these plants will run for 30, 40 years,” said Philipp Trotter, one of the study’s authors. “If you do it now, then for the foreseeable future you’ll have these carbon emissions there. There isn’t time to delay this further.”

Bloomberg

Green power booming thanks to Eskom woes

Power systems that use solar or battery power can be prohibitively expensive, but financing options have made these systems more affordable
Business
1 day ago

First refinancing deal paves the way for lower power prices

A government initiative aims to help reduce the wholesale price of electricity as an input into the economy
National
4 weeks ago

'Offshore wind can power SA'

SA made an international pledge in 2009 to cut emissions by 42% by the end of 2025
Business
4 weeks ago

Will 2021 bring more power cuts or prosperity?

Five simple steps would clear the way to increased, cleaner electricity generation — if only the government were willing
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nancy Pelosi tells lawmakers to prepare for ...
World / Americas
2.
Turkey’s president drops WhatsApp after Facebook ...
World / Europe
3.
Democrats to push ahead with second attempt to ...
World / Americas
4.
Donald Trump is angry and alone as former allies ...
World / Americas
5.
Zimbabwe battles to contain rampant inflation
World / Africa

Related Articles

SA’s solar growth potential lies in the maintenance industry

Opinion

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Time for state to get into gear on energy policy

Opinion / Columnists

UN’s António Guterres delivers stark message on ‘apocalyptic’ future

World

By the numbers: Renewable energy on track to displace coal

News & Fox / Numbers

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.