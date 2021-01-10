World / Africa

Ethiopian military says it killed 15 Tigray rebels

Region's former president and former vice-president among those captured during fighting

10 January 2021 - 21:58 Maggie Fick
Armed men guard sacks of food delivered to Ethiopian refugees at the Fashaga camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan, November 24 2020. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH
Armed men guard sacks of food delivered to Ethiopian refugees at the Fashaga camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan, November 24 2020. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH

Nairobi — Ethiopia's military said on Sunday it had killed 15 members of the Tigray region's former ruling party and captured eight others, according to state-run TV.

Citing a brigadier-general from Ethiopia's National Defence Force, the state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation said that those captured included the region's former president, Abay Weldu, who was also a former chair of the region's ruling party. Those killed included the region's former deputy police commissioner, it said.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government declared victory in its conflict with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a political party that previously governed the province, on November 28 after nearly a month of fighting.

Fugitive leaders of the TPLF had vowed to continue to fight from the mountains, but Reuters has been unable to contact them for weeks.

The latest announcement about those killed and captured comes after the military said on Friday that it had captured Sebhat Nega, a founding member of the TPLF. On Saturday, he was transported to the capital Addis Ababa, state TV reported.

The captured former TPLF president, Abay, was president of the region from 2010 to 2018, replaced by the group's current leader, Debretsion Gebremichael. Abay was chair of the party from 2012 to 2017, and was also succeeded by Debretsion in that position.

The region's former vice-president, Abraham Tekeste, was also captured, state TV reported. Tekeste had also been finance minister in the federal government from 2016 to 2018.

The whereabouts of Debretsion, other members of the party's central committee and many high-ranking former military officers remains unknown.

Air strikes and battles since early November in Tigray are believed to have killed thousands of people. Fighting is continuing in some parts and more than 2-million people need aid, the UN said this week.

Reuters

Reuters cameraman released by Ethiopian police without charge

Kumerra Gemechu was detained for 12 days with various reasons cited but no evidence found
World
5 days ago

Banks reopen in Ethiopia’s war-torn Mekelle city

Banking services have resumed as the government seeks to restore normality a month after capturing the city in the Tigray region
World
1 week ago

Ethiopia deploys forces after gunmen kill dozens in Benishangul-Gumuz region

The attack follows a visit by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to call for calm after multiple deadly attacks in recent months as well as fighting in Tigray ...
World
2 weeks ago

Ethiopia offers reward leading to capture of rebel Tigray leaders

TPLF leaders are believed to be hiding in the mountains since the capital of the region was captured by federal forces on November 28
World
3 weeks ago

