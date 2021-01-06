New state of emergency for Senegal as Covid-19 cases rise

Dakar — Senegal President Macky Sall on Tuesday announced a new state of emergency in response to record cases of the coronavirus sweeping parts of the nation.

Starting on Wednesday, a night-time curfew will be enforced in the regions of Dakar and Thies, which Sall said are home to more than 90% of cases. Mask-wearing will be mandatory and large gatherings banned.

The new measures come six months after a first state of emergency was lifted in an attempt to bolster an economy hit hard by restrictions on movement during a first wave of the virus.

Senegal has reported 19,964 Covid-19 infections and 428 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to data compiled by Reuters. New cases rose by a record 240 on December 26; on December 29, seven deaths were reported, the second-highest count yet.

“This is a grave hour,” Sall said on national television. “On the recommendation of the medical corps I decided to declare a state of emergency on two regions initially.”

Most of Sub-Saharan Africa, including Senegal, has been spared the large-scale outbreaks seen in Europe and the US. Scientists say that is due in part to younger populations and the quick way in which governments moved to contain the virus when it first arrived in 2020.

But a recent surge in many countries in West Africa has raised concerns that the spread could pick up as containment measures ease and cooler weather descends on a region where testing levels are some of the lowest in the world.

Senegal’s curfew will run from 9pm to 5am. It is not clear if travel between the regions will be banned, as was the case during the 2020 state of emergency.

Reuters