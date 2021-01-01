World / Africa

New era of trade between African countries begins

Accord comes to fruition at a time when trade tensions are rising across much of the rest of the world

01 January 2021 - 10:10 Monique Vanek
The port area stands beyond high-rise properties in Cape Town. Picture: BLOOBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR
The port area stands beyond high-rise properties in Cape Town. Picture: BLOOBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR

The first goods will begin to flow under an Africa-wide free-trade pact on Friday, the culmination of more than five years of negotiations on cutting cross-border tariffs.

The accord comes to fruition at a time when trade tensions are rising across much of the rest of the world. The 55-nation Africa Union (AU) will mark the occasion in a ceremony that comes just hours after the UK leaves the European Union’s single market and a new post-Brexit trade agreement enters into force.

Africa could be the world’s biggest free-trade zone by area when its treaty becomes fully operationally by 2030. The bloc has a potential market of 1.2 billion people and a combined gross domestic product of $2.5-trillion.

The accord “will fundamentally change the economic fortunes of our continent,” President Cyril Ramaphosa, who holds the AU’s rotating chairmanship, said in a speech on Thursday. “It is the start of a new era of trade between African countries, when the continent will produce the goods and services it needs, when its economies will grow, industrialise and diversify, when it will realize rhe great potential of its abundant natural resources.”

Intra-African trade fell to 14.5% of the total in 2019, from 15% the year before. The free-trade pact could bolster the proportion to 22%, and commerce within the continent could rise to more than $231 billion even if all other conditions remained unchanged, the African Export-Import Bank said in report published on December 15. Internal shipments accounted for 52% of total trade in Asia and 72% in Europe, according to Afreximbank data.

The accord seeks to lower or eliminate cross-border tariffs on most goods, facilitate the movement of capital and people, promote investment and pave the way for a continent-wide customs union.

All but one of the 55 nations recognised by the AU have signed to join the area and more than half have ratified the accord. Eritrea, which has a largely closed economy, is the sole holdout.The formation of the trading bloc could cushion the region against continuing coronavirus-related uncertainties and escalating trade tensions, as well as lessen its exposure to adverse terms of trade and price cycles for commodities, Afreximbank said last month.

Bloomberg 

Investors use gold ETF to get cash out of Nigeria

As a trade it is an almost certain money-loser, but investors think it is worth paying up to get assets out of Nigeria and into other more liquid ...
World
3 weeks ago

Zambia and bondholders trade blame after default

Finance minister says bondholders demanded more information on Zambia’s debts to Chinese lenders, but wouldn’t sign the necessary confidentiality ...
World
1 month ago

SA sides with Zimbabwe as Western nations defend ‘targeted’ sanctions

The US, the UK and the EU dismiss suggestions that sanctions are to blame for Zimbabwe’s economic crisis
World
2 months ago

Investors use gold ETF to get cash out of Nigeria

As a trade it is an almost certain money-loser, but investors think it is worth paying up to get assets out of Nigeria and into other more liquid ...
World
3 weeks ago

Zambia and bondholders trade blame after default

Finance minister says bondholders demanded more information on Zambia’s debts to Chinese lenders, but wouldn’t sign the necessary confidentiality ...
World
1 month ago

SA sides with Zimbabwe as Western nations defend ‘targeted’ sanctions

The US, the UK and the EU dismiss suggestions that sanctions are to blame for Zimbabwe’s economic crisis
World
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Shades of new cold war in Russia’s battle to sell ...
World / Europe
2.
Bobi Wine arrested again in Uganda, sparking ...
World / Africa
3.
Yes, there are some benefits to Brexit
World / Europe
4.
Winter cheer for Britain as AstraZeneca/Oxford ...
World / Europe
5.
Zimbabwe postpones school reopening due to ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

EU and China close to completing investment deal

World

Path to UK trade pact is narrow but there, says Ursula von der Leyen

World / Europe

A Brexit deal is still possible, EU’s Michel Barnier says

World / Asia

European markets keep steady on ECB stimulus expectation

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.