Bobi Wine arrested again in Uganda, sparking protests

Police say the opposition presidential candidate was held for holding rallies amid the increased threat of the coronavirus

30 December 2020 - 16:48 George Obulutsa
Bobi Wine campaigns in Kampala, Uganda, on November 3 2020. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/LUKE DRAY
Bobi Wine campaigns in Kampala, Uganda, on November 3 2020. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/LUKE DRAY

Nairobi — Uganda opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, and his campaign team were arrested in Kalangala in the country’s central region on Wednesday, he said in a post on Twitter.

The arrests spurred protests at a field in Kalangala Island in Lake Victoria where a helicopter was parked and which Wine’s supporters said they believed would be used to fly him back to the capital Kampala.

Police fired teargas to disperse the crowd who were protesting, a witness, who did not want to give his name for security reasons, said. No further details of the arrests were immediately available.

Wine has emerged as the strongest challenger to President Yoweri Museveni in the presidential election on January 14.

Joel Senyonyi, spokesperson for Wine’s National Unity Platform party, said: “Yes, police have arrested him together with his whole campaign team. They put them in police trucks and started driving but we don’t know where they are taking them.”

Police dismissed reports of the arrests, and said they had CCTV footage of his supporters deflating tyres of police vehicles, inciting violence and obstructing officers on duty.

“The candidate was restrained for continually holding massive rallies amid the increased threats of the coronavirus, in total disregard of the electoral commission and ministry of health guidelines,” police said on their Facebook page. “He’s being transferred to his home in Magere, Kampala.”

Photographs from the scene showed Wine being escorted by at least 10 police officers, some armed with rifles. Wine was wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest, which he has said he uses to prevent injuries whenever police disperse his meetings.

In November, at least 54 people died after protests erupted following Wine’s brief detention over alleged violation of social-distancing measures.

Police at the time said they had arrested nearly 600 people and accused protesters of rioting and looting.

UN human rights experts have urged Uganda to curb violent security forces and drop charges against political opponents and activists arrested in what they called an election clampdown.

On Wednesday, a court released on bail the human rights lawyer and government critic Nicholas Opiyo, who has been charged with money laundering in a case his organisation said was part of a crackdown on dissent ahead of elections. 

Reuters

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Bobi Wine, Uganda’s ‘ghetto president’, is, indeed, improving with age

Told by his mother to avoid politics, Wine turned to music — but musical protest has seen him rise in both the musical and political world
1 year ago

Death toll now at 16 in Uganda after Bobi Wine’s arrest

Yoweri Museveni says he will not tolerate any violations of anti-coronavirus measures during campaigns ahead of January elections
1 month ago

