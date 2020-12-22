New 9/11 lawsuits on hold as Sudan is brought back into the international fold

Khartoum — Sudan on Tuesday welcomed the US Congress’ decision to approve restoring sovereign immunity, in a move that pulled the former terror sponsor-listed country back into the international fold and opened the door for economic aid.

The legislation approved late on Monday still allows existing lawsuits filed by families of the September 11 2001 terror attacks to move forward, but shields Sudan from further litigation. The step came after Washington earlier in December removed Sudan from the state sponsor of terror list on which it had lingered for 27 years.

The latest move includes roughly $1.1bn in aid, not counting $1bn that the US had pledged to the World Bank to cover Sudan’s arrears, the justice department said in a statement.

Bloomberg