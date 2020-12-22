World / Africa

New 9/11 lawsuits on hold as Sudan is brought back into the international fold

US Congress restores immunity and extends $1bn in aid

22 December 2020 - 10:41 Tarek El-Tablawy and Mohammed Alamin
A Sudanese citizen waves a national flag during demonstrations in April 2029 in Khartoum, Sudan. Picture: REUTERS
A Sudanese citizen waves a national flag during demonstrations in April 2029 in Khartoum, Sudan. Picture: REUTERS

Khartoum — Sudan on Tuesday welcomed the US Congress’ decision to approve restoring sovereign immunity, in a move that pulled the former terror sponsor-listed country back into the international fold and opened the door for economic aid.

The legislation approved late on Monday still allows existing lawsuits filed by families of the September 11 2001 terror attacks to move forward, but shields Sudan from further litigation. The step came after Washington earlier in December removed Sudan from the state sponsor of terror list on which it had lingered for 27 years.

The latest move includes roughly $1.1bn in aid, not counting $1bn that the US had pledged to the World Bank to cover Sudan’s arrears, the justice department said in a statement.

Bloomberg

Thousands at funeral of Sudan’s beloved Sadiq al-Mahdi

The country’s last democratically elected prime minister died from the coronavirus at age 84
World
3 weeks ago

Aid slows and inflation grips Sudan amid escalating crises

Diplomats say donors are reluctant to hand over cash to the Khartoum government because of transparency issues
World
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Trump downplays government hack and shifts blame ...
World / Americas
2.
Boris Johnson calls emergency meeting after ...
World / Europe
3.
Germany considers ban on flights from SA and UK
World / Europe
4.
US Republicans’ final tantrum — trying to change ...
World / Americas
5.
US Congress approves long-awaited $900bn aid ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Germany and Switzerland join states banning flights from SA over new virus ...

National

Ethiopia offers reward leading to capture of rebel Tigray leaders

World / Africa

Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed: stabilising force or just another strongman?

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.