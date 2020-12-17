Zimbabwe’s central bank ends gold monopoly
The central bank has ceded a majority shareholding in the country’s sole buyer, refiner and exporter of gold for the past 40 years
17 December 2020 - 21:17
Harare — Zimbabwe’s central bank says it will partially cede control of the refinery of gold and offer mining companies 60% of the refining business, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya said on Wednesday.
Owned by the RBZ, Fidelity Printers and Refiners (FPR) has been operating as the country’s sole buyer, refiner and exporter of gold for 40 years, but the monopoly has been criticised by those seeking to invest in the country’s gold sector...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now