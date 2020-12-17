World / Africa Zimbabwe’s central bank ends gold monopoly The central bank has ceded a majority shareholding in the country’s sole buyer, refiner and exporter of gold for the past 40 years BL PREMIUM

Harare — Zimbabwe’s central bank says it will partially cede control of the refinery of gold and offer mining companies 60% of the refining business, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya said on Wednesday.

Owned by the RBZ, Fidelity Printers and Refiners (FPR) has been operating as the country’s sole buyer, refiner and exporter of gold for 40 years, but the monopoly has been criticised by those seeking to invest in the country’s gold sector...