Singer Akon’s plans to build futuristic city in Senegal meets with suspicion

They were mostly abandoned, he said, due to inadequate funding, a change of government or some other, unknown reason.

As for Akon City: “I think nothing will happen.”

Akon, whose full name is Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, spent part of his childhood in Senegal before moving to the US. His first big philanthropic initiative was Akon Lighting Africa, a solar power project launched in 2014.

The 47-year-old is also behind Akoin, a cryptocurrency that he says will power Akon City.

In November, work began on a youth centre in Mbodiene — not as part of Akon City, but one that locals said Akon is behind.

At the project site, a single stone sits on a pedestal in an empty field, untouched since Akon and the tourism minister held a stone-laying ceremony to kick off the project in August.

Of the $6bn budget, $4bn has been secured from investors, including Kenyan businessman Julius Mwale, said Paul Martin, director of the project at KE International, an engineering and infrastructure consulting firm.

Martin said he could not provide more details or name other investors due to confidentiality.

Reached by e-mail, Mwale's office declined to answer questions for this story.

Akon's team did not respond to multiple interview requests.

‘For the people’

Akon City was designed “for the people”, said Dubai-based architect Bakri, who began visiting Senegal several years ago and said he was inspired by what he saw.

“We tried to give the people the feeling of Africa,” said Bakri, who is Lebanese. A promotional video shows buildings that are loosely shaped like trees, gazelles and butterflies.

With two resorts, four or five hotels, a hospital and a tech park, Akon City will be a destination for both locals and the global elite, said Bakri. Akon has also said that he hopes it will be a “home back home” for African Americans.

Residents of nearby villages are excited, if concerned.

“The studies that were done were not in collaboration with the commune of Ngueniene,” said Pape Massamba Thiaw, a municipal councillor and president of the youth commission for Ngueniene.

He is worried about the disconnect between Western and Senegalese culture, the impact on the environment, and the possibility that smaller hotels nearby will fold, he said.

He also wants to make sure that young Senegalese get to work in offices, not just doing construction or collecting trash.

“I don't want us to be just day labourers. We have to be among the managers,” he said.

Martin said KE International will ensure contractors allocate 90% of jobs to locals and will build colleges to train locals in new skills.

Though Martin said environmental and social impact studies had been done, Thiaw said that no study had engaged the community or been shared with local leaders.

The head of the Senegalese Coastal and Tourist Zones Development and Promotion Company (Sapco), the state agency leading the project, said studies are still under way.

“Since the project is not 100% led by the commune of Ngueniene, there are bound to be fears and worries about it,” Thiaw said.

“Up until now there have been no problems. The problems will arise the moment his promises are not kept.”

Land rights

The land earmarked for Akon City, an expanse between the highway and the ocean, can no longer be farmed as it is heavy with clay and saltwater, said Ndao.

In 2009 it was ceded to the state, for future tourism development by Sapco. But many of the villagers who were owed compensation were never paid, said government sources.

According to documents seen by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the government declared in 2014 that 1.8 billion CFA Francs ($3.35m) was owed to 385 people for a total of 504ha in Mbodiene and 110ha in nearby Pointe Sarene.

A local government employee, not authorised to speak on the topic, said a little less than half the money has been paid.

“We have paid one part around Pointe Sarene. We have tried to prioritise so that the Mbodiene villagers are paid,” said Aliou Sow, director-general of Sapco, adding that the payments are “in the process of regularisation”.

The first phase of Akon City will be built on 55ha, said Bakri, but the long-term plan is to use all 504ha in Mbodiene. So far a deal with Sapco has only been finalised for the 55ha, he said.

KE International, whose website says the city will be located on 800ha, declined to comment on the question of compensation to former landowners.

Concerned about the project, the Senegalese chapter of Transparency International wrote to the tourism minister in September requesting clarity on the shareholding arrangement, the property rights, the impact studies and more.

In a written response shared by the civil society group, minister Alioune Sarr did not provide details but said the project “will obey Senegal's laws and regulations”.

As for whether the plans are realistic, architect Bakri said he designs in anticipation of new technology and inventions that he believes will land in 25 years — including flying cars.

“If that was happening in Dubai you would say, OK well that's a new phase of architecture,” he said.

“Why not in Africa?”

