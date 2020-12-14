World / Africa

Eswatini’s prime minister dies in SA hospital after contracting Covid-19

Ambrose Dlamini tested positive for virus four weeks ago and was moved to neighbouring country on December 1

14 December 2020 - 09:45 Nqobile Dludla
Prime minister of Eswatini Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini speaks during the COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland, in this December 3 2018 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL
Prime minister of Eswatini Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini speaks during the COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland, in this December 3 2018 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini, who tested positive for Covid-19 four weeks ago, has died aged 52 after being hospitalised in SA, the absolute monarchy’s government said late on Sunday.

“Their Majesties have commanded that I inform the Nation of the sad and untimely passing away of His Excellency the Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini. His Excellency passed on this afternoon while under medical care in a hospital in SA”, deputy prime minister Themba Masuku said in a statement.

Dlamini was moved to SA on December 1, to “guide and fastp-track his recovery”, from Covid-19. At that time, Masuku said Dlamini was stable and responding well to treatment.

Dlamini was appointed prime minister in November 2018, after his position as the CEO of MTN Eswatini. He had worked in the banking industry for more than 18 years, including being MD of Eswatini Nedbank.

The nation of about 1.2-million people has so far recorded 6,768 positive cases of the highly infectious respiratory disease, with 127 confirmed deaths, according to the health ministry.

Reuters

Algerian president says he needs another three weeks to recover from Covid-19

Abdelmadjid Tebboune makes his first appearance since being flown to a hospital in Germany more than a month ago
World
12 hours ago

Africa unlikely to get enough Covid-19 vaccine doses, Africa CDC head says

John Nkengasong has urged richer nations to help poorer ones boost vaccination programmes to protect their citizens
World
3 days ago

Surge in attacks on Nigerian farmers undermines food reserves

Violence compounds production challenges due to climate change and the coronavirus pandemic
World
1 week ago

