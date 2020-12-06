World / Africa

Surge in attacks on Nigerian farmers undermines food reserves

06 December 2020 - 19:59 Ruth Olurounbi and Mustapha Adamu
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Abuja — A surge in attacks on Nigerian farmers is having a knock-on effect on the West African nation’s food reserves.

Stocks have declined to less than 30,000 tonnes — a fraction of what the country of 200-million people requires, according to the All Farmers Association of Nigeria. Growing insecurity is making it difficult to augment those supplies, Kabir Ibrahim, the group’s president, said.

Food growers are being assailed on at least three fronts. The latest attack took place on November 27, when alleged Islamist insurgents killed dozens of subsistence rice growers in the northeastern state of Borno, where an insurgency has raged for more than a decade.

The violence is compounding production challenges stemming from factors such as climate change and the coronavirus pandemic that have placed northeastern Nigeria at risk of famine, the UN warned in November. Parts of the population in northeast Nigeria are already facing “critical hunger”, it said.

Suleiman Haruna, director in the department of strategic grain reserves at Nigeria’s agriculture ministry, did not answer requests for comment.

In addition to the Islamist attacks, food production is being destabilised by a long-running conflict between crop growers and northern cattle herders, who are being forced by desertification to seek grazing pasture further south.

“This worrying trend poses food security risks to millions of Nigerians,” said Ibrahim, whose group represents most of the nation’s 12-million farmers. “It is now exceedingly difficult to get the farmers to readily go to their farms in several parts of the country.”

In grain-producing states such as Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna, armed bandits extort harvest fees from farmers before allowing them to reap crops. Similar demands are made on farmers in the states of Katsina and Kaduna, where they face being kidnapped if they fail to pay the ransoms that average about 1-million naira ($3,000) in cash or 40% of their produce.

Fuelling inflation

“There are even places where they take over the farm,” said Alhaji Nuhu Dansadau, a farmer in Zamfara. “For instance if you have produced 200 bags of corn, they will instruct you to go and sell 30 or 50 bags and bring the money to them.”

The attacks are fuelling food inflation. Costs started increasing in 2019, when the government shut its borders to curb smuggling of rice and other products. Food prices rose 17.4% in October from a year earlier — the biggest increase in three years.

“The continued increase in food and core inflation was attributed to the persistence of insecurity across the country,” the central bank’s monetary policy committee said on November 24.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts to help Nigeria achieve food self-sufficiency are also being undermined. Since 2015, Buhari has implemented measures to promote local production, including increasing taxes on imported grains, blocking food importers’ requests for foreign currency, and establishing a 200-billion naira intervention fund for rice growers.

Nigeria is the world’s second-largest importer of rice after China, according to the US department of agriculture.

Bloomberg

EDITORIAL: Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari misses chance to empathise

Nigerian president's failure to mention the shootings of protesters by soldiers is likely to have inflamed tensions
Opinion
1 month ago

Amnesty says death toll in Nigerian crackdown now at 56

Ecowas urges Nigerian security forces to exercise restraint as police enforce a round-the-clock curfew
World
1 month ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Nigeria a talented giant with clay feet

Fuelled by greed, the country’s leadership has failed to establish a viable democracy or overcome poverty
Opinion
2 months ago

Nigeria braces for backlash as government ends fuel subsidies

Nigeria, which relies on crude exports for two-thirds of government revenue, is hurtling towards another recession
World
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Lockdown curfew forces Zimbabwe to close ...
World / Africa
2.
Eight border officials test positive for Covid in ...
World / Africa
3.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
4.
Yes, there are some benefits to Brexit
World / Europe
5.
Extreme poverty eradicated in China, says ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Suspected Islamist militants kill more than 40 farmers in Nigeria

World / Africa

Covid-19 takes focus off conflict zones

World

Worst famine yet stalks millions as pandemic disrupts supply chains

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.