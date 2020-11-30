World / Africa

SA firms invest in Zimbabwe border post project

Zimborders Mauritius has a 17.5-year concession to design, build and operate the public-private partnership project

30 November 2020 - 12:41 Loni Prinsloo
Trucks are shown lined up on a road at the Beitbridge border post between SA and Zimbabwe. Picture: SUPPLIED
Private equity firm Harith General Partners and the Phembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund are buying equity in a company investing $296m to modernise Zimbabwe’s Beitbridge border, one of Africa’s busiest land border crossings.

Zimborders Mauritius has a 17.5-year concession to design, build and operate the public-private partnership project, with the possibility of a five-year extension. The investment will be a critical step in unlocking trade between Zimbabwe and SA as Beitbridge border has been characterised by long waiting times for trucks attempting to cross, according to Harith CEO Sipho Makhubela.

“Beitbridge’s capacity constraints have had a stifling effect on economic activity, adding cost and risk to a vital channel of trade,” he said on Sunday. Harith is also invested in other transport links on the continent including the Lanseria airport in SA and rail services provider Traxtion Africa.

The rehabilitation, construction and upgrades will happen on the Zimbabwe side of the border. The nation’s economic crisis led to underinvestment in critical infrastructure such as Beitbridge, where about 25,000 people and more than 500 heavy trucks cross every 24 hours.

Zimbabwe’s border infrastructure was built at a time when far fewer people and less freight crossed the Limpopo River that separates it from SA. The outdated equipment still used in vehicle checks, coupled by reams of documentation, often mean delays for trucks headed north to the rest of the continent.

Among other upgrades, the fresh investment through Zimborders will go into installing automated queuing and payment systems to minimise human interaction and the risk of fraud and corruption. It’ll also be spent on modern cargo-scanning equipment for faster inspection and detection of contraband and dangerous cargo.

Bloomberg  

Western Cape separatist delusions have endured since Jan van Riebeeck’s time

A colonial mentality is also to be found among ANC members with their ‘build a wall’ calls
Opinion
6 days ago

Zimbabwe’s diaspora remittances surge as lockdowns forced use of official channels

Central bank governor welcomes flow of money through formal system after border closures blocked unofficial channels, including buses and trucks
World
1 week ago

Delays at Beitbridge border anger truckers

Congestion hits profits as transporters avoid Botswana's Covid tests
Business
2 weeks ago

