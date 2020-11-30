World / Africa

Hershey accused of trying to avoid paying cocoa premium

In a letter to Hershey, Ivorian and Ghanian cocoa regulators accuse it of using the ICE exchange to source unusually large volumes of physical cocoa to avoid the premium

30 November 2020 - 17:14 Ange Aboa and Maytaal Angel
A Hershey's chocolate bar is shown in this photo illustration in Encinitas, California, US in January 2015. Picture: REUTERS
Abijan/London — Ivory Coast and Ghana are cancelling all cocoa sustainability schemes run by US-based Hershey in the west African countries, accusing the chocolate-maker of trying to avoid paying a cocoa premium aimed at combating farmer poverty.

In a letter addressed to Hershey and seen by Reuters, the Ivorian and Ghanian cocoa regulators accuse Hershey of using the ICE exchange to source unusually large volumes of physical cocoa in order to avoid the premium.

The letter was verified as authentic by the spokespeople for the regulators.

Ivory Coast and Ghana said they are also barring all companies from running sustainability schemes in the west African nations on behalf of Hershey. The schemes certify cocoa as sustainably sourced, allowing companies to market their chocolate as ethically sourced and charge a premium for it.

Ivory Coast and Ghana have also withdrawn their membership of a US cocoa industry association, accusing the body of helping American chocolate companies avoid paying the cocoa premium.

The Cocoa Merchants association of America (CMAA) is “condoning and conniving with US companies against poor West African cocoa farmers”, a separate document seen by Reuters says. Spokespeople for the Ivorian and Ghanian cocoa regulators verified the document’s authenticity.

The world’s top cocoa producers are meanwhile reviewing their membership of the Federation of Cocoa Commerce (FCC), a UK-based international organisation that aims to promote, protect and regulate the cocoa trade.

Reuters

Chocolate makers ‘resist plan’ to help cocoa growers

Confectioners accused of backtracking  on commitment to pay more for supplies from Ivory Coast and Ghana
4 days ago

Ghana criticises ethical cocoa programmes as firms refuse to pay more for beans

Some exporters are said to be resisting paying a sustainablitly premium due to slowing demand
1 week ago

