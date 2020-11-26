World / Africa

Sudan’s former prime minister Sadiq al-Mahdi dies from Covid-19

The politician, who was ousted in a 1989 coup, had been in hospital in the United Arab Emirates

26 November 2020 - 11:16 Khalid Abdelaziz and Hesham Abdul Khalek
Sadiq al-Mahdi addresses his supporters after he returned from nearly a year in self-imposed exile in Khartoum, Sudan, on December 19 2018. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH
Sadiq al-Mahdi addresses his supporters after he returned from nearly a year in self-imposed exile in Khartoum, Sudan, on December 19 2018. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH

Khartoum — Leading Sudanese politician and former prime minister Sadiq al-Mahdi died from a coronavirus infection three weeks after being hospitalised in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to family sources and a party statement early on Thursday.

Mahdi, 84, was Sudan’s last democratically elected prime minister and was overthrown in 1989 in the military coup that brought former president Omar al-Bashir to power.

The moderate Umma Party was one of the largest opposition parties under Bashir, and Mahdi remained an influential figure even after Bashir was toppled in April 2019.

In October, Mahdi’s family said he had tested positive for Covid-19, and was transferred to the UAE for treatment a few days later after a brief hospitalisation in Sudan.

In a statement, the Umma Party said Mahdi would be buried on Friday morning in the city of Omdurman in Sudan.

Mahdi had returned to Sudan in December 2018, after a year-long self-exile, just as protests over worsening economic conditions and Bashir’s rule gathered steam. His daughter Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi, deputy leader of the Umma Party, was among those detained during the demonstrations.

While a successor to the party head has not yet been announced, she has been the most visible party leader in political negotiations and the media in recent years.

Opposition parties were weakened greatly under Bashir’s three-decade regime, and are jostling for power with the military during Sudan’s transition, making the Umma Party’s continued unity crucial to maintaining the balance of power.

After the military forced Bashir out of power, Mahdi pushed for a transfer to civilian rule, warning in interviews with Reuters of the risks of a counter-coup and calling for the powerful, paramilitary Rapid Support Forces to be integrated. 

Reuters

Schooling on hold after shooting of students in Sudan

Protests drop off dramatically, with just dozens demonstrating on the main streets of Khartoum
World
1 year ago

Sudan’s Omar al-Bashir quits after anti-government protests

Consultations are underway to appoint an interim military council to run the country
World
1 year ago

World leaders express disgust at New Zealand mosque attacks

Some blame politicians and the media for stoking hatred of Muslims saying it led to the attack, as well as increased Islamophobia since 9/11
World
1 year ago

Daughter of Sudanese opposition leader jailed over protests, says party

Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi sentenced to a week in prison for demonstrating against President Omar al-Bashir
World
1 year ago

Sudanese opposition leaders arrested

Largest crackdown in one day since protests against Bashir began
World
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Indian state declares interfaith marriage an ...
World
2.
Google ordered to disclose e-mails in Russian ...
World / Europe
3.
Africa looks to China and Russia for Covid-19 ...
World / Africa
4.
Trump pardons former national security adviser ...
World / Americas
5.
Merkel’s pet project splits Cold War allies
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.