Burkina Faso’s Roch Kabore in landslide win as opposition claims fraud

Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore easily secured a second term after winning 57.9% of ballots in November 22 presidential elections. Opposition groups questioned the results, saying the vote was marred by fraud.

Kabore won with nearly 58% of the vote, beating 12 opponents and claiming victory in the first round, said Newton Ahmed Barry, the commission’s president. He received 1.6-million of the nearly 3-million votes cast. Turnout was 50%, reports said.

Eddie Komboigo, the candidate of the former ruling party, obtained 15.5%, while Zephirin Diabre, a former finance minister, got 12.5%, the head of the electoral commission, Barry, said on Thursday.

Five members of the electoral commission refused to participate in the announcement of the results after a group of opposition parties, including those led by Diabre and Komboigo, alleged widespread fraud in the run-up to the vote at a Monday press conference in the capital, Ouagadougou.

Kabore faces the difficult task of tackling escalating attacks by armed groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, which have made large swathes of the gold producer ungovernable. Nearly 5,000 people have been killed and more than one million have been forced to flee their homes since Kabore swept to power on a wave of optimism in 2015.

Security concerns barred the electoral commission from registering voters in 17% of municipalities, particularly near the northern border with Mali. On voting day, hundreds of thousands of voters couldn’t cast ballots because polling stations didn’t open or were forced to close amid security concerns in the Soum and Est regions, the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement.

Kabore first took office after an interim government organised elections in the wake of a popular uprising that forced regional kingpin Blaise Compaore from power. Under Compaore, who ruled for almost three decades, Burkina Faso became one of the most stable countries in West Africa.

Compaore’s overthrow plunged the military and the intelligence service into disarray and paved the way for Islamist militants based in Mali to gain a foothold in the northeast. Their expansion has since led to a proliferation of local militia and an increase of abuse of civilians by security forces, according to Human Rights Watch.

