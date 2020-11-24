World / Africa

DRC militia commander gets life sentence for war crimes

Rights group says the jailing of Ntabo Ntaberi is an important step in the fight against impunity in Democratic Republic of Congo

24 November 2020 - 16:52 Fiston Mahamba
Picture: AFP/ALEXIS HUGUET
Picture: AFP/ALEXIS HUGUET

Goma —  A military court handed a life sentence on Monday to militia commander Ntabo Ntaberi for war crimes including murder, sexual slavery and child soldier recruitment in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The two-year trial involving more than 300 victims is a great achievement  for Congolese justice, rights groups and the UN said.

Authorities first issued a warrant for Ntaberi's arrest in January 2011 but he remained at large until 2017, when he surrendered to UN peacekeepers.

 Ntaberi and Séraphin Zitonda, a commander from another militia, received life sentences at the trial in the city of Goma for crimes committed in the DRC's eastern province of North Kivu between 2010 and 2014.

“This verdict is a source of immense hope for the many victims of the conflicts in the DRC: their suffering has been heard and recognised, and impunity is not inevitable,” said Leila Zerrougui, head of the UN peacekeeping mission in the DRC.

The men were found guilty of orchestrating raids on villages in Walikale territory in mid-2010 where 380 men, women and children were raped, and 287 killed.

“We salute the courage of the victims, who have continued to testify despite the threats,” said Yuma Fatuma Kahindo, a lawyer representing the group of victims.

Daniele Perissi, a representative of Trial International, a charity that fights impunity for international crimes, said the authorities had proved they are capable of taking on “an incredibly complex case” from a legal and security point of view.

A successor to Ntaberi’s militia, the NDC-Renove, was one of the largest armed groups in the east of the country in recent years and seen as having close ties with the national army until it split and turned on itself in July.

The army will continue military actions to bring perpetrators of crime to military justice, an army spokesperson said.

Reuters

Algeria’s president has not been seen since his Covid-19 diagnosis

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who went to Germany for treatment, has left his country in limbo amid protests and the pandemic
World
3 hours ago

Nigeria slips back into recession after Covid-19 and oil price double blow

Nigeria was  last in recession four years ago
World
1 day ago

Burkina Faso goes to polls overshadowed by Islamist attacks

Parts of the West African gold producer are now ungovernable as Islamist insurgency takes hold
World
1 day ago

Beginning of end in reach, Ethiopia says of Tigray uprising

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has told the TPLF to lay down arms by Wednesday or face a final assault on Mekelle, a city of 500,000 people
World
1 day ago

Zimbabwe’s diaspora remittances surge as lockdowns forced use of official channels

Central bank governor welcomes flow of money through formal system after border closures blocked unofficial channels, including buses and trucks
World
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is effective, ...
World
2.
Australia reopens two largest states amid ...
World / Asia
3.
Business leaders call on Trump to concede ...
World / Americas
4.
Biden pick Yellen is more than a steady hand in ...
World / Americas
5.
If you are employed elsewhere and earn nearly six ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Jerry Rawlings taught the world democracy by coup

Opinion / Columnists

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Fatou Bensouda: ‘It’s about the law. It’s not about power’

Opinion

ICC gives ‘Terminator’ DRC warlord its harshest sentence yet

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.