World / Africa

Algeria’s president has not been seen since his Covid-19 diagnosis

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who went to Germany for treatment, has left his country in limbo amid protests and the pandemic

24 November 2020 - 13:38 Salah Slimani and Souhail Karam
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. Picture: REUTERS/RAMZI BOUDINA
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. Picture: REUTERS/RAMZI BOUDINA

Cairo/Rabat — Algeria’s 75-year-old leader flew to Germany last month for treatment after catching Covid-19. He hasn’t been seen in public since and barely a word on his condition reaches home.

The prolonged absence of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is now the hot topic of political debate, supplanting a vote on constitutional reform and the rumblings of war near the country’s western border. But it’s also stirring uncomfortable echoes of veteran predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who spent months in the hospital abroad before his bid for re-election sparked mass unrest and his downfall last year.

Algerians are again in limbo as the protest-racked country faces its biggest economic challenge in decades, plotting a recovery from the pandemic and a fall in income from energy exports.

The latest update on the president’s condition came November 15, when his office said he’d completed treatment and was undergoing tests. Yet there have been no indications of a return to work for the president, even with a revised constitution and 2021 budget awaiting his sign-off. Clashes between neighbouring Morocco and Polisario, a group advocating Western Saharan independence, threaten to spiral into all-out conflict in the disputed territory.

Social media and even the pages of the nation’s tightly controlled press reflect growing concern. On Facebook, a mock-up of a missing-person poster appeals for news on an elderly gentleman last seen in mid-October — Tebboune’s most recent public appearance.

A cartoon in Liberté, a popular tabloid, showed an empty picture frame without its presidential portrait perched on a long red carpet. The implication was clear: Tebboune is missing in action.

“Why is the truth about Tebboune’s health being kept from us?” said Nabil, who works in finance in the capital, Algiers. “Why don’t they show us pictures of him in hospital?”

Things were fraught enough before Tebboune was infected. Installed via an election boycotted by the majority of the nation’s 44-million people, the long-time government insider inherited an economy bedeviled by low oil prices and a current-account deficit that’s shaping up to be worse than that in debt-defaulting Lebanon.

Authorities promoted the November 1 referendum on the constitution as addressing the demands of a leaderless, peaceful protest movement calling for the removal of the pouvoir — a military, government and business elite that’s ruled since independence from France in the 1960s.

But voters stayed away and the amendments passed on a historically low turnout, an embarrassment for Tebboune. When Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, protests may restart in earnest, creating new headaches for Algeria’s powerful army, the arbiter of political change and which persuaded Bouteflika to step aside in April 2019.

Given the precedent of Bouteflika, the constitutional court has to look into whether Tebboune is still capable of leading, Abed Charef, a prominent Algerian commentator, wrote on Facebook. Such clarity is especially needed now when the situation in Algeria “calls for an intense pace of decisionmaking,” he said.

Nabil, the finance worker, described Algerians as used to seeing their president as only a framed photo behind a desk or shop counter. “I can’t bear to be governed by a portrait again.” 

Bloomberg

Algerian referendum on constitution likely to be chaotic

For President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, its adoption would be a welcome new beginning, but the opposition wants more of the ruling elite to go
World
2 months ago

Nigeria slips back into recession after Covid-19 and oil price double blow

Nigeria was  last in recession four years ago
World
1 day ago

Warring parties both say they are winning in Ethiopia

Amid the carnage Tigrayans say their troops are scoring some big victories while the military says it is closing in on the Tigray region
World
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is effective, ...
World
2.
Australia reopens two largest states amid ...
World / Asia
3.
Business leaders call on Trump to concede ...
World / Americas
4.
If you are employed elsewhere and earn nearly six ...
World / Europe
5.
Astra-Oxford vaccine the escape route for many ...
World

Related Articles

Polisario Front ends 29-year ceasefire with Morocco

World / Africa

Covid-19 cases up 24% in Africa in past week, as official urges more safety ...

World / Africa

Algeria gets a new president but citizens are not impressed

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.