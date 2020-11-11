World / Africa Zimbabwean journalist’s second bail hearing postponed to Thursday BL PREMIUM

Harare — A Harare magistrate on Wednesday postponed Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s bail application to Thursday, a move defence lawyers said was meant to frustrate him.

Chin’ono, a fierce critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, was rearrested last week for allegedly breaking his bail conditions.