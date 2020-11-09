World / Africa

Mozambique charges former finance minister Manuel Chang

Chang faces charges for his alleged involvement in a $2bn hidden debts scandal

09 November 2020 - 18:29 Agency Staff
Mozambique's former finance minister Manuel Chang. Picture: REUTERS/SHAFIEK TASSIEM
Maputo — Mozambique’s former finance minister Manuel Chang has been charged for his involvement in the African nation’s $2bn hidden debts scandal that has already seen three former Credit Suisse bankers pleading guilty to crimes in the US, according to Mozambique’s attorney-general on Monday.

Chang, who has been in detention in SA since December 2018 on US charges and an extradition request, is accused of crimes including corruption and abuse of office, the attorney-general said in a statement.

A lawyer for Chang did not immediately respond to a call or a text message seeking comment. Chang has previously denied wrongdoing.

In February, Mozambique withdrew appeals to have    Chang,  sent home from SA. Both the US and Mozambique had issued their own extradition requests over the allegations, reports said.

Charges against Chang relate to loans taken by Maputo when he was head of Treasury there between 2005 and 2015. The money was allegedly used to secretly buy a tuna-fishing fleet and surveillance ships. An independent audit found that a quarter of the loan amount was illicitly diverted, the report said.

The US alleges at least $200m of the loans were spent on bribes and kickbacks, including $12m that went to Chang, who allegedly signed off on debt guarantees.

Mozambique has arrested several suspects linked to the debt scandal, including the son of former-president Armando Guebuza, as well as intelligence officials.

Bloomberg 

Banks are turning a blind eye to Mozambique gas field graft

By investing in the gas industry private banks are rewarding the state for its corruption
Opinion
4 months ago

Mozambique drops appeals for Manuel Chang’s extradition

Justice minister Ronald Lamola must decide the outcome of extradition proceedings against Mozambique's former finance minister, who is accused in a ...
World
8 months ago

US court acquits shipbuilder’s sales rep over Mozambique corruption scandal

Lebanese salesman cleared in case over huge bribes and kickbacks to secure contracts and loans
World
11 months ago

